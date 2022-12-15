Who is Rima Edbouche? Meet France attacker Ousmane Dembele's wife who is a Moroccan TikToker with thousands of followers

Rima Edbouche, Ousmane Dembele's wife, was born in Douar Aghbalou, a city in the south-west of Morocco. The duo have been dating since the current Barcelona attacker's time in Rennes. Dembele started his career with the Ligue 1 outfit and was at the club until Borussia Dortmund signed him in 2016.

While they are assumed to be in a relationship for a long time, they kept it private from the media for a long amount of time. They eventually got married in December 2021 in a traditional Moroccan wedding ceremony held in France. Both Dembele and Edbouche practice Islam.

Edbouche is also a social media star and has thousands of followers on her TikTok account. Edbouche studied at the University of France after completing her high school graduation. She is understood to still be completing a university degree.

Ousmane Dembele and Edbouche have a girl child together as well. She was born in September 2022 at a local hospital in Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele and France are looking to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Ousmane Dembele is currently away on international duty with France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. There might be some unrest in the Dembele household as Les Bleus are currently playing the Atlas Lions and are leading by a scoreline of 1-0, courtesy of a fifth-minute strike from Theo Hernandez.

Didier Deschamps is being compared to Vittorio Pozzo, who led Italy to the 1934 and 1938 World Cup titles, as Les Bleus are well on course to become back-to-back world champions. Speaking about the comparison, Deschamps said (via FIFA's official website):

“He is a great man, who achieved great stuff. Good for him, If you want to make a comparison, I have only [reached] the semi-finals so far. We need to think about the semi-final against Morocco.”

Giving his assessment of the Atlas Lions as opponents, Deschamps said:

“They also have some offensive tools, but [with] a defensive base, which is well-organised and very rational. With that they have skill because of attacking players like [Youssef] En-Nesyri, [Hakim] Ziyech or [Sofiane] Boufal, who can create problems for their opponents. They master their craft, just like any other big team that are in the semi-finals. They have the skill to defend very well, for sure. They defend properly."

Ousmane Dembele has bagged two assists in the 2022 World Cup so far, and will hope to add to his tally and help France defend their title.

