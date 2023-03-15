Who robbed Liverpool star Mo Salah's home in Egypt? Egyptian police announce arrests and the seizure of stolen items

Liverpool star Mo Salah's own employee stole from his villa in Cairo. Police have arrested the suspect and seized the stolen materials. The arrested individual used to work as a security person at Salah's residence.

He has confessed to stealing from it with a friend by entering through the back wall. The house was reportedly in poor condition upon the burglary, with items such as satellite TVs and more being damaged.

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah's nephew was the first to notice the villa trespassing. Upon informing the police, an investigation into the matter started. Sports shoes, a silver medal, a crystal, and more were among the items stolen.

John Aldridge recently criticized Liverpool superstar Mo Salah

Liverpool FC Legends v Australian Legends

Mo Salah missed a penalty as Liverpool succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth in their latest Premier League clash on March 11.

The Egyptian forward bore the brunt of the criticism from John Alridge after the conclusion of the match. Alridge advised Jurgen Klopp that he should consider the option of selling Salah.

He said (via Mirror):

“In the last few seasons, Klopp’s team had too much pace, power and desire for these relegation battlers to handle. Yet all that has changed – and I look at Mohamed Salah’s body language, and something isn’t right."

He added:

“After his goals against United last Sunday, I was looking to Salah to lead the team for the rest of the season and starring banging in two or three goals a week consistently. We all know how good Salah has been and still is, but he was dreadful yesterday and won’t need me to tell him that."

He concluded:

“Take his missed penalty out of the equation and he turned in a display that lacked passion – and I hate to write negative things about a player who is an all-time Liverpool great."

The Egyptian superstar has failed to hit his lofty standards so far this season. Salah, however, has still managed to score 22 goals and provide 11 assists in 38 matches across competitions this season.

Poll : 0 votes