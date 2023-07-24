Who is Robert Taylor? Meet the Finnish midfielder who went from non-league to scoring in Lionel Messi’s debut for Inter Miami

Finnish midfielder Robert Taylor became the unexpected hero of Inter Miami's recent clash against Cruz Azul before Lionel Messi stole the spotlight with a stunning freekick.

Taylor's journey from England's non-league football to scoring in front of the world-renowned Argentine maestro has been nothing short of remarkable. The 28-year-old's incredible rise to prominence has been far from smooth sailing.

Before making waves on the grand stage of football, he toiled away in England's lower divisions, playing for teams in the non-league. It was a challenging time for Taylor, and during his tenure at Lincoln Moorlands, he found himself confined to the bench, struggling to get minutes on the pitch.

The coach's lack of belief in his abilities, claiming he wasn't strong enough or good enough, tested Taylor's resolve during his younger days. Notably, he had rather forgettable periods when he played for Nottingham Forest and Lincoln City in his younger days.

Recalling those trying moments, Robert Taylor revealed (via Mirror):

"If anyone had told me a few years ago that, sitting on the bench for Lincoln Moorlands, that I'm going to play with (Sergio) Busquets and Messi, I would have laughed in their face. I was sitting on the bench, I wasn't able to get any minutes, the coach told me I'm not strong enough, basically not good enough."

"It tested me when I was younger. I was calling my parents back home in Finland and telling them that I wanted to look for something else, other options," Taylor added.

But Taylor's perseverance paid off. His talent didn't go unnoticed, and a remarkable opportunity presented itself when he joined Inter Miami. Little did he know that fate had something extraordinary in store for him.

Playing alongside footballing icons like Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets is a dream come true for the Finnish midfielder. He rose to the occasion with a memorable moment in the first half of the game.

Positioned out wide on the left-hand side, Robert Taylor showcased his skill and finesse by cutting inside onto his right foot and launching a powerful shot that found the back of the net. It was a sight to behold as Lionel Messi rose to his feet in appreciation of the Inter Miami midfielder's feat.

Lionel Messi secures impressive debut for Inter Miami

Leagues Cup Cruz Azul Inter Miami Soccer

The impact of Robert Taylor's stunning goal and inspiring journey didn't end with Lionel Messi's reaction in the first half. As the game unfolded, the Barcelona legends, Messi and Busquets, were called off the bench to make an impact in the second half.

True to their reputation, they didn't disappoint. After Cruz Azul winger Uriel Antuna canceled out Taylor's impressive opener, Messi displayed his trademark brilliance by converting a sensational freekick, leading Inter Miami to a thrilling 2-1 victory.

Taylor, who had a front-row seat to Messi's brilliance, played the entire 90 minutes, contributing significantly to the team's triumph. Marveling at the Argentine legend's prowess, he said (via Mirror):

"To witness that free kick and the quality he brings to the team, it's unbelievable."

Inter Miami will hope Lionel Messi's presence can continue to elevate the team's status in the USA.