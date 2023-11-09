This season has been one of great misfortune for Manchester United and Roony Bardghji, added to their misery in Copenhagen. The teenager, who has been dubbed the 'Swedish Lionel Messi', scored the winner for his side as they claimed a famous win over the Red Devils.

Following a narrow defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, Copenhagen were locked in for the second leg at Parken. They went down 2-0 thanks to a pair of Rasmus Hojlund strikes before rallying back to level matters 2-2 by half-time.

The second half saw Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes put them in front from the penalty spot with a potential match-winner in the 68th minute. Five minutes before the goal, Copenhagen introduced their 'Swedish Messi' from the bench to replace goalscorer Mohammed Elyounoussi.

Bardghji introduced himself to the crowd with some deft touches and movements that got them on their feet following his introduction. It was only fitting that it was his brilliant half-volley that won his side the game at Parken.

The youngster, who was born in Kuwait and is of Syrian origin, is a graduate of the Copenhagen academy, where he honed his talents. He has scored eight goals for the Danish giants in all competitions this season, an impressive tally for his age.

Bardghji intends to become one of the best players in the world, and hopes to play for Real Madrid in the future. The youngster revealed his dream in an interview with Aftonbladet last year.

“The dream is, of course, to take the next step to the major leagues, clubs, and tournaments. The club I want to end up in? I want to play for Real Madrid and stay for many years. My goal is to become the best in the world. None can stop me except myself”

Before kickoff, Copenhagen fans unveiled a tifo, which promised Manchester United players nightmares from the game. It was stuff of nightmares when Bardghji, whose first name is strikingly similar to the Red Devils' all-time top-scorer scored the winner.

Roony Bardghji became the youngest player to score for Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. The forward, who turns 18 next week, also became the youngest player to score against Manchester United in the competition.

Roony Bardghji leaves Manchester United on brink of elimination

Over the years, Manchester United have had youngsters burst onto the scene with important goals. Wayne Rooney scored a hat-trick in his UEFA Champions League debut against Fenerbahce, Federico Macheda and Marcus Rashford also impressed as youngsters.

Ronny Bardghji scoring the winner for the Danish side was brilliant as he has now announced himself to the world. Chelsea were credited with interest in the teenage sensation last week, showing his rising popularity and profile.

Following Roony Bardghji's heroics, Manchester United are now in last place in Group A with three points from four games. Erik ten Hag's side now face two must-win games against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray to have any hope of making the next round.