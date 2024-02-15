"Who's counting?" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes social media post following 874th career goal in Al-Nassr's win over Al-Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a post on social media after scoring his 874th career goal in Al-Nassr's 1-0 win on Wednesday (February 14).

In his first competitive game of the year, the 39-year-old scored the only goal of the game in the 81st minute at Al-Feiha in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Having been out of action since the last few weeks - forcing the postponement of Al-Alami's two friendlies in China - and sitting out the 6-0 friendly win over Inter Miami, Ronaldo returned to action in the 2-0 defeat to Al-Hilal last week in the Riyadh Season Cup.

However, he returned to goalscoring ways against Al-Feiha, producing an opportunistic finish from inside the box and subsequently unleasing a new goal celebration.

It was his 874th goal for club and country, the most by any male player in history. Following his latest strike, the Portugal captain tweeted:

"Who's counting?"

It was also his 25th goal in 26 competitive outing of the season for his club side. That includes a league-leading 20 strikes in the league, where Luis Castro's side are second, behind runaway table-toppers Al-Hilal (53) after 19 games.

Break-up of Cristiano Ronaldo's goals for club and country

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the game's best players and most lethal goalscorers.

Since emerging on the scene more than two decades ago, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has continued to plunder goals galore for club and country. After scoring a landmark 850th strike in 2023, Ronaldo has added 24 more to that tally.

Ronaldo has scored for some of the top clubs in European football and is also the record scorer in men's international football. His tally of goals include 450 for Real Madrid across nine seasons.

The 39-year-old has plundered over 100 goals for three different teams: Manchester United (145), Portugal (128) and Juventus. He has also scored 45 times for his current club side Al-Nassr and five goals for his boyhood club Sporting CP.

Overall, he has 746 goals in 1000 games in club football and 128 in 205 outings for Portugal, for a total of 874 strikes in 1205 games.