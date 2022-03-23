"Who’s feeding you this sh*t!" - Rio Ferdinand responds to rumors that he's put himself forward for Manchester United assistant manager job

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has reacted to rumors that he has put his name forward to be the club's assistant manager. Stretty News reports that Manchester United chiefs want potential new manager Erik ten Hag to have an ex-player as his assistant.

They have named Ferdinand as a player who has put his name up for contention but the former England defender has slammed those reports.

Ferdinand replied on Twitter:

"Who’s feeding you this sh*t! Put myself forward yanoooooo."

Dr Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5



Put myself forward yanoooooo twitter.com/mufcmpb/status…

It will be interesting to see if Robin van Persie reacts to the news as he too has been linked with the job.

Erik Ten Hag's current assistant at Ajax is Mitchell van der Gaag, who he appointed last summer. According to Dutch journalist Mike Verweij (via Sport Witness), ten Hag wants his assistant to join him at Manchester United.

Manchester United's squad rebuild will take time

Broken United won't be mended quickly

Given that Erik ten Hag is expected to become the new permanent manager at Old Trafford, it seems the seeds are being set with regard to the club's squad rebuild.

The Dutchman will come into a side seemingly at rock bottom given their exit from all cup competitions, uninspired performances and rumored player unrest. Under current interim boss Ralf Rangnick, there have been signs of slight improvement following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking.

But ten Hag will have a huge task on his hand in mending Manchester United. He will have to deal first with the upcoming transfer window where there are likely to be a huge number of ins and outs.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata all seem likely to depart the club. Alongside those four, the club are reportedly considering the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and David de Gea.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball



#ManUnited #MUFC As per reports, Harry Maguire is among the players Manchester United is ready to let go of in the summer. The report claims David de Gea, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Edinson Cavani are the others who could leave the club in the upcoming window. As per reports, Harry Maguire is among the players Manchester United is ready to let go of in the summer. The report claims David de Gea, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Edinson Cavani are the others who could leave the club in the upcoming window. 😶😳#ManUnited #MUFC https://t.co/btRw5dDoOX

It can be argued that these names are the squad's biggest stars. However, they have disappointed fans for much of the season minus the form of Ronaldo and de Gea in patches.

United's wishlist is one of interest with a striker on the agenda. They have been linked by the Daily Star with Benfica's Darwin Nunez with the striker having changed agents ahead of a potential move.

The club are also looking for a defensive midfielder with Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News reporting that West Ham United's Declan Rice is being targeted. Defensive reinforcements are also being touted. Mirror Sport reports that Antonio Rudiger could be brought in following the expiration of his contract at Chelsea.

Ten Hag could potentially target his former Ajax side for Antony, who is said to be impressing the United chiefs. 90min (via The Sun) reports the club are keen on the Brazilian.

