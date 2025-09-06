  • home icon
  "Who's the real Ronaldo now?", "King of football" - Fans react as crazy goal stat in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Ronaldo Nazario debate revealed

“Who’s the real Ronaldo now?”, “King of football” - Fans react as crazy goal stat in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Ronaldo Nazario debate revealed

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Published Sep 06, 2025 19:03 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a lot more goals than Ronaldo Nazario
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a lot more goals than Ronaldo Nazario

Football fans have reacted with surprise after learning of the disparity between the goal tallies of Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario. The pair of namesakes have been compared at various points over the years due to their similar positions and jobs on the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for Portugal as they kicked off their qualifying campaign for next summer's FIFA World Cup against Armenia. The 40-year-old scored the 941st and 942nd goals of his professional career as his country picked up 5-0 win in Yerevan.

An X account @CFC_Janty pointed out that the Portuguese great has now scored 500 more goals than his Brazilian namesake did. Ronaldo Nazario scored 414 goals in 616 official matches in his professional career, some way from the tally put out by Cristiano.

The realization of the stark gap between the goal tallies of the pair of former Ballon d'Or winners sparked a series of reactions on X. A fan declared that there is only one Ronaldo, judging by the goal numbers.

"There's only one RONALDO 🐐THE BRAZILIAN CAN SETTLE FOR HIS OTHER NWMES6" they posted.

Another fan mockingly asked who the real Ronaldo is.

"So who's the real Ronaldo now? 😂", they questioned.

A fan pointed out that Ronaldo Nazario has won the FIFA World Cup on multiple occasions.

"Crazy stats there. But Ronaldo nazario got world cups. What about him ?", they asked.

Another fan pointed out that a good number of fans still prefer the Brazilian Ronaldo despite the goal disparity.

"Na man, still most people would take the phenomenon. Its not always about the numbers. The lead just doesn't make the debate worthless", they wrote.

A fan made a bold claim about the careers of both players.

"If Cristiano came before Nazario, no one would know Nazario", they stated.

Another fan shared a similar opinion, pointing out that Cristiano Ronaldo gave Ronaldo Nazario relevance.

"And they say he's the true Ronaldo? If not for Cristiano nobody will remember him", they posted.

A fan stated that regardless, Ronaldo Nazario is the better footballer.

"But Nazario is still better than him forever", they wrote.

A fan crowned Cristiano Ronaldo as the king of football.

"The king of football. CR7 ❤️❤️", they posted.

Cristiano Ronaldo is aiming to lead Portugal to the FIFA World Cup and play in the competition for a record sixth edition next summer. The 40-year-old has yet to win the competition, with his namesake having done so twice in 1994 and 2002.

Cristiano Ronaldo nets brace in huge Portugal win

Cristiano Ronaldo was at the double for Portugal as they claimed a dominant 5-0 win over Armenia in their FIFA World Cup qualifier. The 40-year-old was in the starting XI as the Selecao returned to action for the first time since winning the UEFA Nations League in June.

Joao Felix opened the scoring for Portugal with a fine header after a Joao Cancelo cross in the 10th minute. Ronaldo doubled his side's tally 11 minutes later as he finished off a pass from Chelsea's Pedro Neto. Cancelo added his name to the scoresheet with a fine strike in the 33rd minute, leaving his side in control at the break.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant goal from range inside the first minute of the second half to put his side 4-0 up. Not to be outdone on the night, Felix scored his second after 61 minutes to put the stamp on the win over Armenia.

