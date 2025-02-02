"Who’s the striker?", "Hope this works!" - Manchester United fans left confused with starting XI against Crystal Palace

Manchester United fans have been left baffled by Ruben Amorim's team selection for the Premier League home game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, February 2. The Red Devils arrive at the game on a run of three consecutive wins across competitions.

Amorim's team have lost just once since the turn of the year and have five wins in seven games across all competitions in 2025. As such, fans are slowly gathering optimism about the team.

However, when Manchester United named their team ahead of the game against the Eagles, it was observed that neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee had made the starting XI. Both players, however, were named on the bench.

Fans, understandably, were left puzzled and took to social media to express their opinion. One simply wanted to win the game, even without any strikers starting the game, commenting:

"NO STRIKER STARTS......HOPEFULLY LETS JUST WIN THIS GAME "

Another added:

"Seems like it's amad false 9."

Another wondered who would play as a striker, posting:

"Who’s playing striker then."

Another quipped:

"I'm wondering if Amad is playing number 9 today or Bruno."

Another wondered whether Ruben Amorim had opted for a False 9 of False 10s, stating:

"False 9? False 10s? Lol hope this works!"

Another posted:

"Wait who’s the striker??"

Manchester United arrive at the game 12th in the Premier League table after 23 games this season, with eight wins and 10 defeats to their name so far.

How many goals have Manchester United scored under Ruben Amorim so far?

Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim took charge at Manchester United as the new head coach on November 11, 2024. The Portuguese replaced Erik ten Hag and proceeded to implement his 3-4-3 system at Old Trafford with mixed results.

The Red Devils have won nine and lost seven of their 18 games under Amorim so far. While the team is still coming to terms with the requirements of the Portuguese's tactics, one of the main issues pegging them is the form in the final third.

Manchester United have struggled to score goals for a while now and managed just 57 goals in 38 games in the Premier League last season. They have found the back of the net just 28 times in 23 games this campaign. Interestingly, the Red Devils have scored 29 goals from 18 games under Amorim and may need to invest in a new No. 9 this summer.

