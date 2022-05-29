Who said what: Football world reacts to delayed start of UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Liverpool and Real Madrid were forced to wait for 36 extra minutes at the Stade de France before kicking off the UEFA Champions League final. The showpiece event, which was moved to Paris from St. Petersburg after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, witnessed chaos and congestion on Saturday night.

UEFA initially announced a 15-minute delay after claiming fans were late entering the stadiums, with several seats at the Liverpool end still empty. However, reports from journalists present at the venue stirred up a riot on social media.

It was reported that the bottleneck of fans outside the stadium was caused by mismanagement by the authorities. Reports have also come in stating the atrocities carried out by the local police amid rising tensions outside the venue. A section of Liverpool fans, including children, were believed to have been teargassed.

Although the match eventually kicked off after the unprecedented delay, several voices have been raised against the UEFA. Speaking from outside the stadium, Marvin Matip, the brother of Reds defender Joel Matip, branded the stadium as 'unworthy' of hosting the Champions League final.

Marvin was reportedly denied entry to the Stade de France and had to flee with his pregnant wife, before taking refuge at a restaurant following the tear gas exercise by the police.

In the wake of the shocking scenes that unfolded in Paris, several renowned people from the world of football reacted on Twitter. Here are some of them:

José enrique @Jesanchez3 This is a lie. I been in France few years a go when we played psg there and they were awful in the stadium with the tickets and we were 1 hour before and nearly missed the start.i hate lies like that and blame the fans This is a lie. I been in France few years a go when we played psg there and they were awful in the stadium with the tickets and we were 1 hour before and nearly missed the start.i hate lies like that and blame the fans 😡😡😡 https://t.co/9aIZrTwOES

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Nonsense for UEFA to suggest this is down to fans arriving late. I know LFC fans who arrived at Stade de France two and a half hours ago and have only just got inside the ground. Complete lack of organisation. Dangerous bottlenecks. Nonsense for UEFA to suggest this is down to fans arriving late. I know LFC fans who arrived at Stade de France two and a half hours ago and have only just got inside the ground. Complete lack of organisation. Dangerous bottlenecks.

Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_ UEFA, always spinning, blaming delays on “late arrival of fans”. Listen to the reporters, fans and eyewitnesses outside of the stadium. When you do that, it is clear fans did not arrive late, and the truth matters. UEFA, always spinning, blaming delays on “late arrival of fans”. Listen to the reporters, fans and eyewitnesses outside of the stadium. When you do that, it is clear fans did not arrive late, and the truth matters.

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap Closed gate for no reason. No explanation from stewards. Can’t get in at any other gates.



European cup final, with tickets costing up to £550. Closed gate for no reason. No explanation from stewards. Can’t get in at any other gates. European cup final, with tickets costing up to £550. https://t.co/5UwAA2c0tl

Rob Draper @draper_rob they're playing You're Never Walk Alone and the police are blocking thousands of LFC fans from getting into the stadium......fans who have been out there 1hour+ now they're playing You're Never Walk Alone and the police are blocking thousands of LFC fans from getting into the stadium......fans who have been out there 1hour+ now

Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_ A repetition of UEFA's announcement that "the late arrival of fans" is to blame for the delay to kick off is thunderously booed. Supporters have been queuing for over two hours outside. There are countless witness accounts of how this evening has unfolded amid horrid organisation A repetition of UEFA's announcement that "the late arrival of fans" is to blame for the delay to kick off is thunderously booed. Supporters have been queuing for over two hours outside. There are countless witness accounts of how this evening has unfolded amid horrid organisation

Kelly Cates @KellyCates

It has the potential to be very dangerous. Absolutely shambolic at the Stade de France. No way in, no way of knowing which way to go. Stay safe if you’re heading inIt has the potential to be very dangerous. Absolutely shambolic at the Stade de France. No way in, no way of knowing which way to go. Stay safe if you’re heading in ❤️It has the potential to be very dangerous.

Andy Kelly @AndyK_LivNews There’s been zero communication with fans btw. No announcement about why we’re still here. Why we’ve been tear gassed or even that the kickoff has been delayed. As abject an event as I’ve ever attended. There’s been zero communication with fans btw. No announcement about why we’re still here. Why we’ve been tear gassed or even that the kickoff has been delayed. As abject an event as I’ve ever attended.

Reshmin Chowdhury @ReshminTV #UCLfinal #ChampionsLeagueFinal @ChampionsLeague #RMCF #LFC I still can’t believe a major final has been delayed like this. It was a nightmare to get to the Stade de France, traffic mental and a nightmare to get in. Even in a “safe” and organised group. Stay safe if you’re here I still can’t believe a major final has been delayed like this. It was a nightmare to get to the Stade de France, traffic mental and a nightmare to get in. Even in a “safe” and organised group. Stay safe if you’re here❤️ #UCLfinal #ChampionsLeagueFinal @ChampionsLeague #RMCF #LFC

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker I’m not sure it’s possible to have a more poorly organised event if you tried. Absolutely shambolic and dangerous. @UEFAcom I’m not sure it’s possible to have a more poorly organised event if you tried. Absolutely shambolic and dangerous. @UEFAcom

Liverpool aim to exact revenge on Real Madrid after 2018 heartbreak

The last time both Liverpool and Real Madrid faced each other in the Champions League final, there was heartbreak and tears for the Reds. On that fateful night in Kyiv, Jurgen Klopp and company were crushed mentally and physically as they fell to a 3-1 defeat.

However, the Reds are a much better unit at the moment. As such, they will be confident of their chances of exacting revenge against Real Madrid in Paris. If they do end up winning, Liverpool will complete a cup treble, having won the League Cup and FA Cup earlier this season.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in what proves to be an intriguing contest. We just hope everyone in Paris can enjoy watching the game safely!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nived Zenith