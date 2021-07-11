Who said what: Football world reacts after Lionel Messi and Argentina win Copa America 2021

Lionel Messi finally ended his international trophy drought as Argentina got the better of Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final. The 1-0 victory gave Argentina their first major title after an excruciatingly long wait of 28 years. It also drew La Albiceleste level with Uruguay with 15 Copa America titles, establishing them as the co-most successful country in the competition's history.

Facing off against a formidable Brazil side, Messi and co. had their work cut out for them, and they truly stepped up to the occasion. Argentina took the lead in the 22nd minute when Angel Di Maria made the most of a defensive error and lifted the ball over Ederson to find the back of the net.

La Albiceleste managed to hold on to their narrow lead for the remainder of the game and saw off Brazil in what will be one of Lionel Messi's most cherished memories.

The 34-year-old also finished as the competition's top goal-scorer and best player. Naturally, Lionel Messi was ecstatic after lifting the trophy. After finally laying his hands on international silverware, Lionel Messi said.

"It's crazy, the happiness I am feeling is not something that could be explained. I've left sad before but I knew that at one point it was going to happen."

Lionel Messi also heaped praise onto the Argentina squad and reiterated that he had a lot of confidence in them.

"I had a lot of confidence in this group which got stronger since the last Copa America. It's a group of very good people, that always pushes forward, that never complains about anything," Messi said.

Messi also admitted that it hasn't been very easy but they remained focused on their objective and that it finally paid off.

"It was a lot days where we were closed but the goal was clear and we were able to become champions. The happiness is immense. I've dreamed of this many times," he added.

Messi also reflected on how him and his family were left disappointed after previous international tournaments and how they were on his mind immediately after the final whistle.

"I thought of my family when the game ended. We have suffered many times, we we would go on vacation and spend the first few days sad. This time it's different," Messi said.

Lionel Messi also uploaded an incredibly passionate post following the historic win!

The world of football naturally went berserk following the 2021 Copa America final as everyone had something to say in appreciation of Lionel Messi and his victorious Argentina side.

Here's a look at some of the best reactions as Lionel Messi and Argentina lifted the 2021 Copa America trophy

This trophy doesn’t define who Messi is but it will only assist during arguments 😀😀😀……Messi stays providing assists ON and OFF the pitch 🤣🤣 #CopaAmericaFINAL #MessiGreatness #4timeMVP #InternationalTrophy — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) July 11, 2021

😍 𝙃 𝘼 𝙋 𝙋 𝙄 𝙉 𝙀 𝙎 𝙎 😍pic.twitter.com/Q3zumNrS5x — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 11, 2021

