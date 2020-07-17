Who said what: Football world reacts to Real Madrid's historic 34th La Liga triumph

Real Madrid were crowned champions of Spain for the first time since the 2016-17 season, as they got their hands on the La Liga trophy after 2-1 victory against Villarreal at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

A Karim Benzema brace either side of half-time was enough for Los Blancos to secure a victory on the night. Zinedine Zidane's side mathematically seal a historic 34th league title and have won ten league games in succession since the La Liga restart.

Jubilant scenes followed after the full-time whistle, as the players celebrated their title triumph in some style. Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was elated after getting his hands on the title, as he lavished praise on Zidane's achievements at the club.

Speaking to La Liga TV via Independent, Ramos described the Frenchman as the "captain of the ship" after winning the La Liga title for the fifth time in his career.

"Zidane has been key. He's the captain of the ship and he led us right from the start of the season. He put a lot of faith in all of us players and we have always felt protected with Zizou."

"He believed in us, we've all believed in the work we have done and let's hope that it's valued properly. He's a unique coach."

"It's difficult to win every game - you can't win these matches easily, every rival is difficult - but this is the reward for all our hard work and I'm very happy with my fifth title."

Zidane also addressed the media after the game and admitted that it is harder to win a 38-game league season than the Champions League.

The legendary Frenchman is one of the most iconic figures in the history of the game and had a beaming smile on his face after winning the competition for the second time as a manager.

"Yes yes, I’m happier than with the Champions League. The Champions League is the Champions League but the Spanish League. It's 38 matches, if you have more points, it's the best.”

"I had my role to play. I believe in the players and I'm just happy for them because they're a group of humans before footballers. They're good people. I'm just happy, I'm just very content."

As Real Madrid dethroned Barcelona as the kings of Spain, here are the best reactions to their stunning 34th La Liga triumph.

Congratulations to Real Madrid on winning the 2019/20 La Liga title — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2020

C A M P E O N E S 3️⃣4️⃣🏆

H A L A M A D R I D 💥💪🏿#RealMadrid #34 #Campeones #HalaMadrid #LaLiga #FM23 pic.twitter.com/KcMG8TCJR2 — Ferland Mendy (@ferland_mendy) July 16, 2020

3️⃣4️⃣ Ligas.

La leyenda del @realmadrid la escribimos entre todos



3️⃣4️⃣ LaLiga titles.

The legend of @realmadriden is written by us all.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/aQ6uGuRflX — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 16, 2020

Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any. #No34 #HalaMadrid @LaLiga @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/Pbake4efQq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 17, 2020

It wasn’t easy. But we made it as a team. 🏆 This title is the ultimate reward for our determination. For not giving up. For working hard. For you, who kept believing in us. Thank you! 🙏🏻 #HalaMadrid #LaLiga #RealMadrid #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/IlqfqGZB8h — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) July 16, 2020

CAMPEONES!!!💪💪💪💪 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) July 16, 2020

HALA MADRID!💪💪 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) July 16, 2020