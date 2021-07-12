Who said what: World reacts as Italy beat England to win UEFA Euro 2020

England and Italy played out an absolute belter of a game that went right down to the wire, and the Azzurri eventually emerged victorious after a nail-biting penalty shoot-out to win their first European Championship in over 50 years - They last won it in 1968.

The match began in stellar fashion with Luke Shaw finding the net within the second minute - making it the fastest-ever goal in a European Championship final. However, Italy had no intention of going quietly. Unbeaten in as many as 33 matches leading up to the final, Italy simply refused to give up despite a packed England-supporting Wembley stadium bearing down on them.

Italy's resilience soon paid off when Leonardo Bonucci scored the equalizer in the 67th minute by being in the right place at the right time to turn home a parried save. With regulation time (and then extra time also) proving insufficient to determine the winner, both sides headed into a penalty shoot-out.

Domenico Berardi (Italy) and Harry Kane (England) took the first spot-kick for their respective sides and successfully converted. Andrea Belotti (Italy) and Harry Maguire (England) were the next to step up. While the former's was saved, the latter's brilliant penalty gave England a 2-1 lead. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) and Marcus Rashford (England) were the chosen ones for round 3. Bonucci's clever penalty brought Italy level, before Rashford's slow, stuttering run-up led to little as it could only find the bottom of the post. 2-2.

Federico Bernardeschi and Jorginho took Italy's two remaining penalties. The former scored but the latter's was saved. Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka took England's corresponding penalties - only to be painfully denied by the Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma - as Italy went on to win the shoot-out 3-2 before lifting the coveted trophy.

Speaking after the match, Italy's manager, Roberto Mancini said:

"The guys were extraordinary. I don't have words for them, this is a magnificent group. There were no easy games and this one became very difficult, but then we dominated.

"You need a bit of luck with penalties and I'm a little sorry for England. This team has grown so much, I think it can still improve. We are so happy for all," he added.

Notably, England were playing in their first major final since the 1966 World Cup but alas, their 55-year long wait for international glory will have to continue, despite an excellent tournament.

This has been some journey. As a nation, we were united in a belief that we can achieve something special after the hardest of years.



It wasn't meant to be, but this team is just getting started. They will continue to make you proud, both on and off the pitch. pic.twitter.com/vDaTXvo6cH — England (@England) July 11, 2021

Gianluigi Donnarumma. Born in 1999. Official best player of the tournament at Euro2020, unreal talent and goalkeeper. 🧤🇮🇹



He’s a free agent (!) for some hours more... then Paris Saint-Germain will announce Donnarumma as new signing until June 2026. Done and signed.



Bargain. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/fK46Y6OD4K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2021

One kick won’t define you as a player or person, Marcus. Remember that.



❤️ We look forward to welcoming you home.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/DuSEJaQfo6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 11, 2021

Congratulations to Marco Verratti for this historic achievement! 🇮🇹 https://t.co/wLq9EEG14C — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 11, 2021

That was a heartbreaking result to end #Euro2020 but Gareth Southgate and his @England squad played like heroes. They have done the nation proud and deserve great credit 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 11, 2021

Well, what a #EURO2020 you gave us @England.



You made history this tournament. Few have seen an England performance—or team—like the one you gave us this summer. You’ve inspired millions across the country, and London is so proud of you 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. pic.twitter.com/jF3OFMP35V — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) July 11, 2021

Congratulations to @azzurri 🇮🇹 on the hard fought victory to become the #EURO2020 Champions! 🏆

And well done @England for reaching the finals & keeping the game alive until the very end.



What a sport packed and refreshing weekend this has been! pic.twitter.com/41NnKNvJpy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2021

It’ll come home at The World Cup! We love this England team.

Chins up! 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 11, 2021

Heartbreaking.

But this squad has a bright future and they’ve lifted the nation both on and off the pitch after a shocking year or so. Bring on The @FIFAWorldCup in Qatar. #ThreeLions — michael owen (@themichaelowen) July 11, 2021

This is not the end for this young. @england side, it’s just the beginning. Congratulations to @azzurri. You deserved it. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2021

It’s been a dream once again to play in such a prestigious tournament and against the best nations in the world. We were not able to succeed but I would like to congratulate Italy for winning the tournament.

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/K1Hv4yuSbC — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 12, 2021

Positives.



England is a happy place where players now feel a part of the squad abd have fun alongside the work.



Kalvin Phillips, my @England player of the tournament.



The galvanizing effect of the national team on the nation. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) July 12, 2021

So yeah.... We didn't win it! But WE are ENGLAND!!... And that's what we do. The memories will last a LIFETIME, and I thank Gareth and the boys for everything they did. See you all in Qatar.... #itscominghome https://t.co/raz1rs79Rg — Pete Graves (@PeteGravesTV) July 12, 2021

Italy it is!! #EuroCupFinals what a Game.. ⚽️ #EURO2020 congratulations Italy 🇮🇹 hard luck England! 🇬🇧 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 11, 2021

You didn’t have the balls to step to a girl in a nightclub at the age of 19 for fear of getting rejected.



Nevermind stepping up and taking a penalty in the #Euro2020Final



So keep quiet 🤫 — Joe Thompson (@IAmJoeThompson) July 11, 2021

It didn’t come home. 🤬😢 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 11, 2021

Totally agree with you. All of those players deserve and need the support of the public after that. All seem like brilliant guys. Nothing can prepare you for that level of pressure/attention/criticism at 19/20 years old. Respect 👍 https://t.co/D1BGJqeCsN — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 11, 2021

So proud of the England players. This isn’t the time to bring them down. This isn’t the time to be racist or single anyone out. England did so well this tournament and I’m really looking forward to how they do in the World Cup. — LORD KSI (@KSI) July 11, 2021

The best in the world https://t.co/TqxmEQMQit — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) July 12, 2021

Firstly, congratulations @azzurri you guys deserved to win - the better team.

This @England team has made us proud like no other team before them has,other than the 66 team.

Thank you for cheering us up.

Unfortunately it wasn’t to be - you will come again 🙏🏽 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 12, 2021

Just before anyone starts a big inquest , England did not lose a single game in normal or extra time at Euro 2020. Next step is to add a tad more attacking zest. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) July 11, 2021

If we are honest Italy were better tonight … But this England side are so so close and will come again … So young with lots of tournaments to come … What an incredible 4 weeks which has given all our country a huge lift … Cheers @England … 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 11, 2021

