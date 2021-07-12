Who said what: World reacts as Italy beat England to win UEFA Euro 2020

England and Italy played out an absolute belter of a game that went right down to the wire, and the Azzurri eventually emerged victorious after a nail-biting penalty shoot-out to win their first European Championship in over 50 years - They last won it in 1968.
The match began in stellar fashion with Luke Shaw finding the net within the second minute - making it the fastest-ever goal in a European Championship final. However, Italy had no intention of going quietly. Unbeaten in as many as 33 matches leading up to the final, Italy simply refused to give up despite a packed England-supporting Wembley stadium bearing down on them.
Italy's resilience soon paid off when Leonardo Bonucci scored the equalizer in the 67th minute by being in the right place at the right time to turn home a parried save. With regulation time (and then extra time also) proving insufficient to determine the winner, both sides headed into a penalty shoot-out.
Domenico Berardi (Italy) and Harry Kane (England) took the first spot-kick for their respective sides and successfully converted. Andrea Belotti (Italy) and Harry Maguire (England) were the next to step up. While the former's was saved, the latter's brilliant penalty gave England a 2-1 lead. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) and Marcus Rashford (England) were the chosen ones for round 3. Bonucci's clever penalty brought Italy level, before Rashford's slow, stuttering run-up led to little as it could only find the bottom of the post. 2-2.
Federico Bernardeschi and Jorginho took Italy's two remaining penalties. The former scored but the latter's was saved. Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka took England's corresponding penalties - only to be painfully denied by the Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma - as Italy went on to win the shoot-out 3-2 before lifting the coveted trophy.
Speaking after the match, Italy's manager, Roberto Mancini said:
"The guys were extraordinary. I don't have words for them, this is a magnificent group. There were no easy games and this one became very difficult, but then we dominated.
"You need a bit of luck with penalties and I'm a little sorry for England. This team has grown so much, I think it can still improve. We are so happy for all," he added.
Notably, England were playing in their first major final since the 1966 World Cup but alas, their 55-year long wait for international glory will have to continue, despite an excellent tournament.
The world was quick to react to the final result, as people from all around the world took to social media to felicitate Italy and commiserate with England. On that note, here's a look at some of the
