Who is Sam Murray? Meet 18-year-old star who has signed his first professional contract with Manchester United

Sam Murray, 18, recently signed his first contract with Manchester United's senior team. Murray has featured for the Red Devils' under-18 and under-21 teams, too.

Murray made his debut for the under-18 team in 2020, when he was only 16. With Brandon Williams in the first team and Alvaro Fernandez out on loan at Preston, Murray has been promoted to the under-21 side.

Murray is a wing-back with good crossing ability. He provided an assist in the final as Manchester United's youth side lifted the FA Youth Cup in 2022. He has also featured for the senior side twice this season, albeit in friendlies.

Murray traveled to Spain for the club's mid-World Cup training camp. He played 45 minutes each against Cadiz and Real Betis.

Robbie Savage showered praise on Manchester United midfielder Casemiro

Casemiro has been a regular for Manchester United since his summer move from Real Madrid. A proven winner, the Brazilian has instilled his mentality in the rest of the team.

Former player Robbie Savage recently emphasised Casemiro's importance in the team. He said that the central midfielder is the most important player for the Red Devils (via United's website):

The former Leicester City, Birmingham City and Derby County man settled on a trio of names he thinks are key for United, with Casemiro the one whose absence is felt most.

The Brazilian missed seven Premier League games through suspension earlier this season, with United losing two and drawing one.

“(It’s) between Martinez, Casemiro and Rashford, those three. If I was saying right now: who would Manchester United miss the most for the longest period in the team, who affects the team the most? Is it Rashford or Casemiro or Martinez? I would probably think Casemiro because, when he’s not played or he’s played poorly, you look at the results. So I would say Casemiro.”

He added:

"I think he’s been terrific and has offered a lot more than what people thought. You listen to ex-managers and ex-players saying they weren’t sure, but I think he’s proved, even Casemiro the captain of Brazil, has proved people wrong in the Premier League.”

Since his summer move, Casemiro has made 47 appearances for Erik ten Hag's team, scoring five goals and providing six assists. He won the Carabao Cup earlier this year - his first trophy at the club.

