Former sports lawyer-turned-linguistic trainer Sara Duque has taken the Premier League by storm, teaching many players, including FIFA World Cup winner Julian Alvarez. The polyglot, fluent in English, Spanish, German, and Portuguese, has become the go-to English teacher for foreign players in the league.

Her specialized formula and memory techniques have earned her a reputation as one of the best language coaches around. Duque's impressive roster of high-profile students includes none other than World Cup winner and Manchester City striker Alvarez.

She recently took to Instagram to commend the footballer on his dedication and application to learning English, saying (via Marca):

"From lifting the World Cup to conquering a new language- my student's talent knows no bounds! Impressive progress in such a short period of time. Very proud of my student!"

She also stated elsewhere:

"In soccer, clear communication between players is essential to execute strategies, make split-second decisions and achieve team goals. Similarly, in life, effective communication can help us build relationships, solve problems, and navigate new cultures."

However, not everyone is happy with Duque's success. The partners of Premier League players are reportedly jealous and don't want her giving classes to their significant others. This is according to Argentine television program Invasores (via Marca).

Nevertheless, Duque remains unfazed and focused on helping foreign footballers speak another language and succeed in the Premier League.

Lionel Messi wins Best Men's Award following FIFA World Cup triumph

Lionel Messi's impressive performance at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup was enough to secure the coveted trophy for his nation. To top it off, the Argentine superstar has now been crowned the 2022 FIFA Best Men's Award winner for 2022.

The prestigious award ceremony took place in Paris, France, where Messi was the star of the show as he raised the coveted trophy high above his head. His victory was hard-earned, beating out club teammate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema for the top spot.

Messi's incredible performance at the FIFA World Cup is what clinched the award for him. Despite a shaky start to the tournament, with an unexpected loss to Saudi Arabia in the opening match, Messi and his teammates rallied to secure a historic victory for Argentina.

In the final against France, Messi scored two goals, helping his team to a 3-3 draw after extra time. The South Americans eventually emerged triumphant on penalties, with Messi converting his penalty in the shoot-out.

However, Messi's individual achievements didn't stop there. He was also named the best player in the FIFA World Cup, finishing the tournament with an impressive seven goals and three assists.

