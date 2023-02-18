Who is Sira Martinez? Meet Luis Enrique’s daughter who is dating Barcelona star

Sira Martinez is the partner of Barcelona star Ferran Torres. Martinez also happens to be the daughter of former Barca and Spain national team coach Luis Enrique.

Sira hails from Barcelona and is 22-years-old. She has expertise in various sports and happens to be an equestrian and a Polo player. She won the jumping championship for young riders in 2020. She also finished first in the 1.50 LR at the Sunshine Tour in Spain in 2022.

Ferran Torres, on the other hand, joined the Blaugranas from Manchester City in the 2022 winter transfer window. Torres, however, has failed to impress since becoming a Barcelona player. The attacker has appeared in 53 matches in his Barca career, scoring 12 goals and assisting seven times.

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke about the draw against Manchester United

Barca v Manchester United: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Barcelona's 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Camp Nou was an entertaining affair. Xavi reacted to the result, saying (via Barca Universal):

“I’m quite satisfied, we don’t like to draw but we have competed against an opponent who has a spectacular level, which is one of the best teams now in Europe. We have equalized intensity, dominated at times and I stay with the character of the final stretch."

"At Old Trafford it will be a game with a lot of intensity. We can win, we can go there and compete. I’m leaving proud of the team, despite the draw.”

He further added on Raphinha's angry reaction to being substituted:

“Raphinha has apologized for his reaction after the substitution. I understand him. I think it’s fine that he’s frustrated, but I take the best decisions for the team.”

Barca will miss the injured Pedri and suspended Gavi for the second leg against United. Speaking about the duo's alternatives, Xavi said:

“We have options without Pedri and Gavi. Frenkie, Sergi, Pablo. We’ll recover Busquets for Sunday. Tomorrow we’ll see what Pedri has, one last test is needed."

