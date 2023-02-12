Who is Stacey Munro? Meet Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy's wife who's a former Miss Edinburgh

Benni McCarthy has been helping Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag build a team that could potentially challenge for major titles yet again.

The South African coach is currently married to Stacey Munro, whom he met while filming a Nike advert in 2008.

Speaking about meeting Munro, whom McCarthy married in 2014, the Manchester United first-team coach said (via Daily Star):

“I went there on a shoot and she was one of those pretty girls they have as extras, I couldn’t concentrate on what I was supposed to do.”

Munro used to work as a model and was even awarded the Miss Edinburgh award back in 2014.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag set a goalscoring challenge for Marcus Rashford

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

Marcus Rashford has been in sensational form for Manchester United so far this season, scoring 21 goals and providing eight assists in 34 games. The 25-year-old netted against Leeds United earlier today (February 12) as the Red Devils earned a 2-0 away win.

Speaking ahead of the clash at Elland Road, Ten Hag set a goalscoring challenge for Rashford. The Dutchman said (via the Red Devils' official website):

“[There is] much more to come and we have months to play, important months. We have to get into a position where we can win trophies, till now, where we are, Marcus has a big impact in this season. I remember at the start of the season, I was questioning can he score 20 goals, now he has that marker, he has scored 20 goals, but now it’s about getting more."

"He has to challenge himself to get 30 or 35, but most focus has to be on the next goal and if you be in that focus, you will see where you end up. But most important, finally, is that we win as a team.”

Apart from the star names, the likes of Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho have also played important roles for Manchester United this season. When quizzed about the importance of the entire squad, Ten Hag said:

“Yeah, we have a squad, you need that squad. You see several players dropped out, but even then, we can have a result. Not a result we expected on the forehand, but if you are 2-0 down and you still have a draw, that’s a good performance. We have to keep that in mind and do things better to start.”

