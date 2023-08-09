Who is Tatiana Trouboul? Meet Arsenal new boy David Raya's model girlfriend who used to work at a nightclub in Barcelona

Tatiana Trouboul is the girlfriend of David Raya, the Premier League goalkeeper who is closing in on a move to Arsenal. The Spain international's partner reportedly worked at a nightclub in Barcelona and has now taken up a career as a model.

According to The Sun, the 28-year-old and Raya first met in 2021 but decided to keep their relationship secret until June of 2022. Although originally from Barcelona, the model now lives with her partner in London.

Having completed her schooling in Spain, it is unknown whether Trouboul enrolled in university (via Oh My Football).

Trouboul has gained popularity on Instagram and has nearly eight-and-a-half thousand followers on the social media platform despite not being the most active. The model's latest post came six days ago.

She also posts pictures with the Brentford shot-stopper every now and then. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen enjoying some time out on the beach. The couple are currently unmarried and have no children together.

Gary Neville impressed with Arsenal's attempts to sign David Raya

David Raya (via Getty Images)

Manchester United icon and football pundit Gary Neville is impressed by Arsenal's attempts at signing David Raya. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the player is headed for the Emirates with a medical set to take place this week.

Neville claims that the Gunners' current first choice Aaron Ramsdale can be erratic at times. Speaking on the Overlap about Mikel Arteta's approach to the situation, he explained (via Metro):

"That actually really impressed me the other day because I thought, although Ramsdale did struggle a little bit in the last five or 10 games and I actually liked Raya at Brentford, so I thought the idea of signing him was another sort of message that he’s not taking what happened last season lightly."

"The things that caused them a problem were minor details in the last 10 games, but Ramsdale was one of those issues in those last 10 games.

Raya is certainly not coming to north London to make up the numbers and will look to compete with Ramsdale for a spot in the first team at Arsenal. So far, he has made 62 appearances in the Premier League, keeping 20 clean sheets.