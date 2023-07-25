Who is Thiago Almada? Meet Argentine World Cup winner set to play for Atlanta United against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is set to face off against his Argentina teammate Thiago Almada when his Inter Miami side takes on Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday (25 July). He formed part of the Albiceleste squad which lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar back in December last year.

Almada is a 22-year-old Argentina international who is primarily an attacking midfielder but is also capable of playing on either wing. He is currently having an excellent season for Atlanta United where he has netted eight goals and provided nine assists from 21 matches in the current MLS season.

Thiago Almada only joined Atlanta United back in 2022 from Argentine side Club Atletico Velez Sarsfield after making 100 appearances for them in all competitions. His move to the United States, however, saw him reach a higher level in his career.

Almada was named the MLS Newcomer of the Year last year and was included in the MLS All-Stars team this time around. His overall record for Atlanta United currently stands at 15 goals and 16 assists from 52 matches across all competitions.

He made his full debut for the Argentina team in September 2022 in an international friendly against Honduras. Lionel Messi went on to score a brace in that game.

Despite barely featuring for the national team, Thiago Almada found a place in the Argentina squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Atlanta United star, however, only played one game in the tournament when he came off the bench against Poland in the final group game. Almada was on the bench was remaining games at the World Cup, including in the final against France.

At the time of writing, he has four caps for the Argentina national team and has scored one goal. That solitary goal came against Panama in an international friendly earlier this year in a 2-0 victory. Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi scored the other goal in that game.

Lionel Messi makes first start for Inter Miami in match against Thiago Almada's team

Thiago Almada will battle against his national team's skipper Lionel Messi at the DRV PNK Stadium on Tuesday. He is set to partner Tyler Wolff and Giorgos Giakoumakis in attack against Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup tie.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is set to start for Inter Miami for the very first time. His former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets also finds a place in the starting XI.

Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul on Friday (July 21). He made an appearance off the substitutes' bench in the second half and had an impact on proceedings. Messi netted an injury-time free-kick to secure a 2-1 win for his side against the Mexican opponents.