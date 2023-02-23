Who is Thibaut Courtois’ Israeli fiancée? Real Madrid star’s personal life explored after comical error in win over Liverpool

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been making waves both on and off the pitch lately. The Belgian goalkeeper has been a mainstay in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI and continues to play a crucial role for the Spanish giants in La Liga.

But what's been really catching people's attention is his blossoming romance with Israeli model Mishel Gerzig.

The couple have been dating since the summer of 2021, with both Courtois and Gerzig openly expressing their affection for each other on social media. Gerzig, who boasts a massive following of over 700,000 on Instagram, is clearly smitten with the towering shot-stopper.

While it's unclear when the pair first decided to make things official, they were first spotted together in the summer of 2021. After almost a year of dating, the Real Madrid goalkeeper popped the question to the Israeli model on a boat on Italy's picturesque Amalfi Coast in June 2022.

Thibaut Courtois revealed to an Israeli lifestyle magazine (via People.com):

"When I'm with Mishel, I learn about Israeli culture. I see from the pictures what a beautiful country it is and I just can't wait to travel there. I'm very happy with Mishel, she's amazing. And I'm also very proud of her for her military service. Thanks to Mishel, my love of Israel has grown even more."

Gerzig took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans, posting adorable photos from the special day with the caption, "Yessss to a lifetime with you."

Thibaut Courtois and Mishel Gerzig are clearly smitten with each other, and the Real Madrid goalkeeper has two beautiful children from a previous relationship. With his career on the rise and a wedding on the horizon, Courtois seems to have a lot to look forward to both on and off the pitch.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' fiancée enjoys traveling often

When she's not busy saying "I do" to the Real Madrid goalkeeper, Gerzig loves to indulge her passion for travel, describing herself as a "traveler" in her Instagram bio.

According to People.com, she regularly treats her followers to envy-inducing snapshots of her globe-trotting adventures, from soaking up the sun in Ibiza to wandering the streets of Paris.

She certainly has a love for exotic destinations, with Gerzig's travel history including Mykonos in Greece, Fuerteventura in Spain, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Poll : 0 votes