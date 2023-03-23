Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus, founder and chairman of novaM Group, submitted a bid for Manchester United on Wednesday (March 22) through XXI Century Capital.

Much of the talk regarding the proposed sale of the Red Devils has been around prospective buyers Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and INEOS Chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

However, Zilliacus has emerged as a potential name to end the Glazers ownership of Manchester United. He's the chairman of novaM Group, which is a new social media group built on Nordic values of respect, equality, humanity and dignity.

Zilliacus released a statement about his intentions regarding a potential takeover of the Old Trafford giants. It reads (via pressat):

"Any sport club ultimately should belong to its fans. The current development, where billionaire sheikhs and oligarchs take over clubs and control them as their personal playgrounds is not a healthy trend."

The Finnish entrepreneur is seemingly willing to give the keys to Old Trafford to Manchester United fans. He insists that they're the most important aspect of the club. He added:

“The current market value of the club is just under 3.9 billion USD. That means that if every one of the fans of the club would join in buying the club, the total sum per fan would amount to less than 6 dollars. My bid is built on equality with the fans."

Zilliacus is also the chairman of Finland’s 32-time football champions HJK and an owner of Finland’s six-time ice hockey champions Jokerit. He founded novaM Group in 2018, but net worth is not known. However, he's not thought to be worth the same as Ratcliffe or have the money backing that Qatari banker Al Thani does, per the Mirror.

The 69-year-old has previously been the global head of corporate communications of the Finnish corporation Nokia. He was also named chairman of Nokia Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

Zilliacus advised the company to concentrate on the sale of mobile phones and networks, a strategy they followed a few years later. He has also had ventures with investment company Mobile FutureWorks and online platform company YuuZoo.

Zilliacus added in his statement that the Red Devils should be the leading club in the world. His ownership aims to stop abuse, racism and hate speech in social media and sports:

“Manchester United should not only be the best football club in the world, it should also be the leading club in the world in working to stop abuse, racism and hate speech in social media and on sports grounds”

Manchester United prospective buyer Sheikh Jassim wants Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham

Bellingham is wanted by Manchester United.

According to Football Insider, Sheikh Jassim wants Dortmund midfielder Bellingham, 19, to become his first signing if he becomes Manchester United's owner.

Sheikh Jassim is expected to submit a second improved offer for the club after the deadline for takeover bids was extended on Wednesday. The race is on for Bellingham, who has been in superb form this season.

The English teenager has scored ten goals and contributed six assists in 34 games across competitions. He has become the youngest captain in Bundesliga history and the youngest captain to score in a Champions League game.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also interested in signing the BvB midfielder. However, it seems Sheikh Jassim wants to make a statement should he be successful in his bid for the Old Trafford outfit. The teenager is valued by Transfermarkt at €100 million.

