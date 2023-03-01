Who is Thylane Blondeau? Meet ex-Premier League star's model daughter who has represented brands like Diesel and Dolce and Gabbana 

Thylane Blondeau, daughter of former Premier League right-back Patrick Blondeau, caught everyone’s eye at Milan Fashion Week.

The 21-year-old French model was on the catwalk during Diesel’s exhibition at Fashion Week in Milan on Wednesday (22 February). She wore a stunning white crop top and a partial see-through jean skirt while showcasing the brand’s Autumn 2023 collection.

Thylane Blondeau was once named the “world's most beautiful child.” Needless to say, the modeling agencies went gaga over her, which resulted in her getting signed up at the tender age of six.

Thylane Blondeau, who has since evolved into a rather successful model, has represented several top brands, including Dolce and Gabbana, Diesel, and Jean Paul Gaultier. The beautiful model currently boasts a whopping 6.5 million followers on Instagram and is now possibly more famous than her father.

Thylane’s father, Patrick Blondeau, enjoyed a stunning eight-year spell at Monaco between 1989 and 1997. He was one of the key players in the Monaco side that bagged the 1996-97 Ligue 1 title.

After winning his only Ligue 1 title, he signed for then-Premier League side Sheffield Wednesday. Only six Premier League appearances later, he returned to France in January 1998, joining Bordeaux for the remainder of the 1997-98 campaign.

Blondeau returned to England in 2001, joining then-Championship side Watford, but once again failed to plant his best foot forward. He signed for US Creteil in 2002 and retired in 2005.

Chris Sutton backs Premier League leaders Arsenal to get their revenge against Everton

League leaders Arsenal will lock horns with 18th-placed Everton in their upcoming league commitment on Wednesday night (1 March). The Gunners are coming into the match on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Leicester City. Everton, on the other hand, were beaten 2-0 at home by Aston Villa in their last Premier League outing.

Football Daily @footballdaily



1-0 vs. Everton

5-1 vs. Everton

2-1 vs. Everton

0-1 vs. Everton

2-1 vs. Everton Arsenal’s last five Premier League meetings with Everton:1-0 vs. Everton5-1 vs. Everton2-1 vs. Everton0-1 vs. Everton2-1 vs. Everton Arsenal’s last five Premier League meetings with Everton: ❌ 1-0 vs. Everton✅ 5-1 vs. Everton❌ 2-1 vs. Everton❌ 0-1 vs. Everton❌ 2-1 vs. Everton https://t.co/g49VX0pDwz

Everton spectacularly beat Arsenal in their previous meeting (1-0) in February, but Sutton does not feel there will be another upset this time around. In his BBC column, he wrote:

“I don't even see Everton getting near the goal too often on Wednesday, though. Arsenal have bounced back superbly from their defeat to Manchester City with two wins from two tough away games, against Villa and then Leicester.

“The Gunners will have a point to prove after losing at Goodison Park at the start of February - in Sean Dyche's first game in charge of Everton - and I don't see them having any problems this time.”

Sutton has backed Arsenal to nick a 2-0 win against Everton on Wednesday night.

Poll : 0 votes