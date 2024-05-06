Who is Toby Collyer? Meet 20-year-old defensive midfielder who could make Manchester United debut against Crystal Palace

Manchester United have allegedly named defensive midfielder Toby Collyer in their matchday squad for their Premier League clash at Crystal Palace on Monday (May 6). Here's an overview of the player:

Collyer, who has made United's bench four times across all competitions so far this season, has been at the Red Devils since leaving Brighton & Hove Albion in March 2022. The 20-year-old represented the Seagulls' U-18 side 28 times before leaving at the age of 18.

Since moving to Manchester, Collyer has impressed with his fine passing and good reading of the game. He has provided one assist in 27 outings across competitions for Manchester United's U-21 team so far.

A right-footed deep-lying operator, the ex-England U-17 international was a part of the Red Devils' pre-season tour. He was an unused substitute in a 2-0 win against Leeds United in Oslo, but started his team's 3-1 friendly defeat to Wrexham in San Diego in July 2023.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Crystal Palace-Manchester United contest

In his column for BBC, ex-Chelsea star Chris Sutton predicted a 1-1 draw between Crystal Palace and the Old Trafford outfit. He wrote:

"I keep getting abuse from Manchester United fans on social media saying I never back them on here... but we keep on seeing why I rarely back them to win. They were played off the park by Burnley last week, and were fortunate to get a point. So, how can I possibly back them to beat Palace?"

Sutton, who scored thrice in 39 total appearances for Chelsea, added:

"The one thing that might help Erik ten Hag's side is that Eagles forward Eberechi Eze is doubtful with a knee injury, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is still on fire and will be a real handful. Palace won 1-0 at Old Trafford in September but I don't want to upset United fans again by predicting they will suffer another defeat."

Asserting that the Red Devils will fail to win again, Sutton concluded:

"I do want to tip Palace to win, but there are so many angry United fans out there who think I am against their club, I am going to say United will get a lucky draw to try to get them onside."

United, who have shipped 79 goals in 47 overall outings this campaign, are eighth in the Premier League table with 54 points from 34 games.

The Eagles, on the other hand, are 14th with 40 points from 35 games. They have recorded three victories in their past four league matches.