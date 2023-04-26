Who is Valentin Castellanos? Argentine become first player since Robert Lewandowski to score 4 goals in a single game against Real Madrid 

Valentin Castellanos had a night to remember as he bagged four goals against Real Madrid, helping Girona to a shock 4-2 win. The Argentinian became the first player to score four goals against Los Blancos in a single game since Robert Lewandowski in 2013.

The 24-year-old striker is on loan from MLS side New York City FC and has played an integral part for Girona as the newly-promoted side enjoy a strong season in the top flight. He is the team's top scorer this season, bagging 12 goals and one assist.

Castellanos began his career in the top flight of Chilean football for Club Universidad de Chile. He joined NYCFC on loan in 2018 before making his move permanent to the MLS team the following season.

He finished as the winner of the MLS Golden Boot award in the 2021-22 season, scoring 19 goals. He also scored in all of the team's Playoff Cup games as they lifted the MLS Cup trophy.

Current Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski was the last man to score four goals against Los Blancos. The Polish forward achieved the feat while playing for Borussia Dortmund in 2013. He scored all four goals in Dortmund's 4-1 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of the 2012-13 Champions League semifinals.

The league defeat against Girona leaves Real Madrid 11 points behind leaders Barcelona (76 points), having played one game more than the Catalans (30 games played).

Real Madrid midfielder set to receive contract extension - Reports

Ceballos has been rewarded with an extension for his strong performances.

Real Madrid are reportedly set to offer Dani Ceballos a contract extension. The midfielder, while not one of Carlo Ancelotti's primary options in midfield, has been impressive in his role as a squad player this season.

According to Relevo, the club and the player will discuss an extension that will keep the 26-year-old at the Bernabeu. The deal is set to last for around three to five years. The parties have agreed to postpone negotiations until after the season to avoid any distractions.

Having come up through Real Betis' youth system, Ceballos joined Real Madrid in 2017 in a deal worth €18 million. Out of his six seasons at Madrid, Ceballos was loaned out for two years, where he represented Arsenal.

Since returning to Madrid, he has become a valuable asset under Carlo Ancelotti as a rotation player. Los Blancos have the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga in the center of the park, but Ceballos has established himself as an important squad player.

He has made 38 appearances so far this season, with 24 of them coming off the bench. He has one goal and seven assists for Real Madrid in the current campaign.

