Who will Argentina play next in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Argentina will meet Australia in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The two teams will clash on Sunday, December 3.

La Albiceleste secured their spot in the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a 2-0 win over Poland on Wednesday (November 30). Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez scored after the break for Lionel Scaloni's men after Lionel Messi saw his penalty saved by Wojcech Szczesny in the first half.

With their victory, they finished top of Group C with six points from three matches. They will take on Group D runners-up Australia, who beat Denmark 1-0 earlier in the day thanks to Mathew Leckie's 60th minute strike.

The Socceroos lost their opening match 4-1 against reigning champions France, who won the group. However, twin 1-0 wins over Tunisia and the Danes put them in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2006. On that occasion, they lost 4-0 to Italy in the Round of 16.

Argentina have never clashed with Australia in the FIFA World Cup

Two-time FIFA World Cup winners Argentina have a rich history in the tournament and are looking for a third title in Qatar this year. Australia, meanwhile, suffered group-stage exits in four of their five World Cup appearances prior to the ongoing tournament.

As a result, the fact that the two teams haven't met previously on international football's biggest stage doesn't come as much of a surprise.

They have, however, played against each other on seven occasions overall.

Their first meeting came all the way back in the 1988 Bicentenary Gold Cup, with the Socceroos winning 4-1. However, they have not beaten La Albiceleste since then, suffering five defeats and drawing once in their six subsequent meetings.

Argentina won the most recent meeting between the two teams in the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup. The South American giants won 4-2 on that occasion courtesy of a Luciano Figueroa hat-trick.

