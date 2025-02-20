Who will Arsenal face in Champions League round of 16? Potential opponents identified after playoffs 

Premier League giants Arsenal will face either Feyenoord or PSV Eindhoven in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners directly qualified for the next round after finishing third in the UCL's revamped league phase rankings, surpassed by only Liverpool and Barcelona.

Ad

Arsenal finished third in the league phase with 19 points off eight games. They won six games while one match each ended with a loss and draw. The Gunners suffered a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan (November 6) and a 0-0 draw to Atalanta (September 19).

The third-placed team in the Champions League table are set to face the winners of either the 13th and 14th place playoff tie (AC Milan or Feyenoord) or the 19th and 20th place tie (Juventus or PSV Eindhoven). The playoffs concluded this week, with Feyenoord winning 2-1 on aggregate and PSV Eindhoven winning 4-3 on aggregate.

Ad

Trending

As reported by Metro UK, this leaves Arsenal with two potential opponents - Feyenoord or PSV Eindhoven for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The draw is set to take place on February 21 to determine the final opponents.

The first leg of the Round of 16 will take place on March 4 and 5 while the second leg is scheduled for March 11 and 12.

Arsenal's head-to-head numbers against Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League explored

The Gunners - Source: Getty

Arsenal have only faced PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League previously. If they were to draw Feyenoord, it would be their first official clash against each other in any tournament.

Ad

The Gunners have clashed against PSV Eindhoven in eight games in the UCL. The north London outfit has won three games, PSV have won once while the other four games ended in draws.

The first time they faced each other was in the group stage in the 2002-03 season, with the Gunners winning 4-0 over both legs. They also faced each other in the UCL last season (2023-24) in the group stage. The north London outfit won 5-1 on aggregate.

Ad

The Gunners have never won the UEFA Champions League. The closest they have come to winning the tournament was in the 2005-06 season when they faced Barcelona in the final under legendary coach Arsene Wenger.

Sol Campbell (37') scored the Gunners' only goal of the game. However, Samuel Eto'o (76') and Juliano Belletti (80')'s efforts saw the Catalans securing a 2-1 win over Arsenal.

The Gunners under Mikel Arteta reached the quarter-finals of the tournament last season but lost 3-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback