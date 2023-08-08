Who will Lionel Messi and Inter Miami face in Leagues Cup quarter-final? Late comeback helps MLS side seal win 

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are set to face Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup quarter-finals at the DRV PNK Stadium on Friday, August 11.

Inter Miami recently made the final eight after downing FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup Round of 16. The game ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw in normal time, with Lionel Messi scoring yet another brilliant brace. The Herons edged Dallas 5-3 in the penalty shootout to progress to the next round.

Tata Martino's men were set to face the winner of the clash between Charlotte FC and Houston Dynamo at the PNC Stadium last night (August 7).

Corey Baird gave Houston Dynamo the lead in the 10th minute. The Texan outfit looked set to secure a narrow victory until Patrick Agyemang equalized in the 80th minute. Micael scored an unfortunate own goal less than a minute later to secure a 2-1 win for Charlotte.

Charlotte are currently 12th in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 26 points while the Herons are last with 18 points. However, the latter have been rejuvenated following the acquisition of the in-form Lionel Messi and will fancy their chances of reaching the Leagues Cup semi-finals.

Former Argentina star praises Lionel Messi for his heroics with Inter Miami

Former Argentina striker Jorge Valdano recently hailed Lionel Messi for his impact in the United States following his high-profile move to Inter Miami.

The MLS club officially confirmed the signing of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on July 15. They also unveiled Messi to the fans the next day alongside Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has completely transformed the Herons. He made his debut against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup group stage on July 21, scoring a sensational last-minute free-kick to give his side a 2-1 win.

Since then, the Argentine has netted three braces in a row and provided one assist, helping Inter Miami defeat Atlanta United, Orlando City, and FC Dallas. David Beckham's club are now in the Leagues Cup quarter-finals and have a real chance of securing the cup.

Jorge Valdano praised the Argentine icon and said (via MARCA):

"He [Messi] is indeed shaking up American football. What a player of that category does is turn the heads of all football lovers towards the place where he is. And when he also scores more than one goal per game and gives real exhibitions, he leaves us all with our mouths open."

Messi is currently Inter Miami's joint top-scorer of 2023. He has scored seven goals in just four games, equaling Josef Martinez's tally.