Who will win Premier League Player of the Month Award for March? Full list of 6 nominees as 2 Arsenal superstars make the cut

Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard are in the six-man shortlist for the Premier League Player of the Month Award for March 2023. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister and Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings are the four other players.

Saka and Trossard have fired on all cylinders for Premier League leaders Arsenal this month, helping them maintain their winning run in the competition. The former started all four league games for the Gunners, scoring thrice and providing two assists. Trossard, meanwhile, started three of four games and recorded five assists, including a hat-trick of assists in the 3-0 win over Fulham on March 12.

Liverpool ace Salah started all three of the Reds’ games, scoring thrice and claiming two assists. He stole the show with two goals and as many assists as the Merseysiders inflicted a 7-0 defeat on Manchester United on March 5.

Newcastle United’s Isak looked sharp in the final third in March. He scored three goals in as many games for the Magpies in March, with his brace propelling his team to a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on March 17.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Who gets your vote? The Premier League Player of the Month nominees are in for March 2023!Who gets your vote? The Premier League Player of the Month nominees are in for March 2023! 🔒Who gets your vote? ⚽🔥 https://t.co/iYXP8Gh4XV

Brighton & Hove Albion’s World Cup-winning midfielder Mac Allister showcased both his creativity and deft finishing in March. In three games, the Argentina star scored twice and claimed an assist, helping the Seagulls to two wins and a draw.

Aston Villa’s Mings was the standout centre-back in March. The England international’s defensive exploits helped the Villans keep two clean sheets in three Premier League games (two wins and a draw). He also chipped in with an assist in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth on March 18.

The winner of the Premier League Player of the Month (March) Award will be announced next week after combining public votes with picks from a panel of experts. Voting on EA Sports’ official website closes on March 27.

Dean Jones says Arsenal prepared to sell Kieran Tierney this summer

Transfer expert Dean Jones has said that Arsenal are prepared to part ways with 25-year-old left-back Kieran Tierney this summer. Jones believes that Mikel Arteta likes the player but feels that he does not fit into the system as well as Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said:

“I don't think they're keen to get his wages off, but I think that they are very open to the prospect of him leaving. I think that they are happy with him as a player. I think that he's a good player, and they're completely content with the levels he can play at, but I don't think he fully fits the system.”

Tierney, who joined the club from Celtic in 2019, has featured in 115 games for Arsenal, scoring five times and providing 14 assists. According to the Telegraph, Newcastle United have made Tierney a target for the summer. Arsenal reportedly value him at £40 million.

Poll : 0 votes