Who won the 2014 FIFA World Cup final?

The 2014 FIFA World Cup hosted by Brazil lives long in the memory of football fans around the globe.

Selecao were favorites to win the tournament in their home country but made a shock exit in the semi-finals after a demoralizing 7-1 defeat to Germany.

The Germans headed into the final of the FIFA World Cup at the Maracana Stadium to face Brazil's South American rivals Argentina.

La Albiceleste beat the Netherlands 4-2 on penalties in their semi-final encounter after a 0-0 draw.

It had seemed written in the stars that Argentine icon Lionel Messi would lift his first-ever World Cup trophy.

However, Germany had other ideas, as Joachim Lowe's men secured a memorable 1-0 victory over Argentina.

The two nations met at the Maracana Stadium on 13 July 2014.

The game headed into extra time after both sides failed to get the better of one another in 90 minutes.

Die Mannschaft's Mario Gotze scored an iconic 113th-minute effort thanks to Andre Schurrle's assist to break Messi and Argentine hearts.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder latched on to Schurrle's astute cross and chested the ball down before striking past Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

In doing so, Germany were crowned the 2014 FIFA World Cup winners.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winners made a shock exit from this year's tournament

Germany were knocked out at the group stage

Germany exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the group stages for the second consecutive time.

They were eliminated from Group F of the 2018 World Cup after a 2-0 defeat to South Korea 2-0 and a 1-0 loss to Mexico.

Die Mannschaft headed into this year's competition as one of the strongest sides.

Yet, Hansi Flick's men suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan in their opener.

They drew 1-1 with Spain and beat Costa Rica 4-2.

However, it was not enough as Japan beat La Roja 2-1 in their final group game to push the Germans out of the tournament on goal difference.

