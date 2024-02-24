“Who wouldn’t?” - Nigeria superstar responds after being asked whether he would like to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong has revealed that he would love to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League if he gets a chance. The former Watford and Tottenham Hotspur man enjoyed a hugely successful month playing for Nigeria's Super Eagles at the AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.

Troost-Ekong was restored into the Super Eagles fold for the AFCON after over a year in international wilderness. Being one of the most experienced members of the group, the PAOK defender was handed the captain's armband for his country in the tournament.

The 30-year-old had a tournament to remember as he marshaled the best defence in the competition while also contributing three goals at the other end. He was voted as the Player of the Tournament after performing excellently in all his appearances in the competition.

William Troost-Ekong has attracted interest from multiple Saudi teams since starring for the Super Eagles in Cote d'Ivoire, according to Fabrizio Romano. The defender was asked about his thoughts on playing in Saudi in an interview with CNN, where he revealed that he would love to.

“I can’t tell you that now because it’s not right in front of me.

“The Saudi League is something which is exciting, you saw quite a lot of the best players who were part of the AFCON have headed in that direction and are playing there.

“If that option is in front of me, then, I will have to study it a bit more and consider it.”

On playing with Cristiano Ronaldo, he replied;

“Who wouldn’t? One of the best players in the world. We’ll have to see what happens but I’m happy at PAOK.”

Troost-Ekong has had something of a journeyman career, playing for clubs in England, Italy, Turkey and Greece. He will be keen to add a club in oil-rich Saudi Arabia to his CV before he ends his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr drawn against Al-Ain in Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo was hugely decisive for Al-Nassr as they defeated fellow Saudi Pro League side Al-Feiha in the AFC Champions League Round of 16. The 39-year-old scored in both legs as his side claimed a 3-0 aggregate win to reach the last eight.

Following their last 16 success, the Saudi giants will face Emirati side Al-Ain for a place in the semi-finals of the competition. The third-placed team in the UAE Pro League, Al-Ain, will provide a decent test for Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates.

Managed by Argentine legend Hernan Crespo, Al-Ain overcame Uzbek outfit FC Nasaf in the Round of 16. Both sides will meet over two legs in March for a place in the last four.