"Who could have written that script?" - Rio Ferdinand lauds Manchester United loanee for turnaround in form

Rio Ferdinand has hailed Jadon Sancho for his performances since leaving Manchester United on loan in January.

Sancho fell out with Erik ten Hag in September last year and was ousted from the first team. He has since made a return to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January. While the winger has scored only twice in 17 appearances, Sancho's recent form has been notable.

Sancho scored in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against PSV Eindhoven, helping his side to a 3-1 aggregate win. He then put on an impressive display against Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals. Dortmund, after losing the first leg 2-1, won 4-2 in the second leg to reach the last four.

Ferdinand has been impressed with Sancho's form and he said on TNT Sports (via Metro):

"We asked Sancho to put in a performance, a lot to prove and he's showing it. He's left Manchester United under a cloud, he's now in a Champions League semi-final against PSG. Who could've written that script? He wouldn't have seen that coming."

Sancho joined United in 2021 after a spectacular spell in Dortmund for a reported £73 million fee. He has so far scored 12 goals and has provided six assists in 82 games for the Red Devils. His recent performances, though, show that Sancho has the ability to perform under the brightest lights.

Jadon Sancho has two conditions to return to Manchester United: reports

According to iNews, Jadon Sancho is still open to a return to Manchester United. The Englishman, though, reportedly has two requirements. Firstly, he wants Erik ten Hag to depart as the manager.

Given United's tumultuous spell of form, that could happen in the summer. Secondly, Sancho wants United to complete the signature of backroom staff Jason Wilcox.

Sancho, however, isn't in a position to make such demands. In fact, he could be one of the first names that Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group could sell in the summer as they look to trim the squad.

