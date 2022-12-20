"Whoever doubted me, suck my d***" - Argentina superstar savages critics after 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul was superb for Argentina during the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was the main reason behind La Albiceleste's success in Qatar.

De Paul, however, was doubted by critics after Lionel Scaloni's team succumbed to a 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener. The player made a strong return in the next game and was a mainstay at the heart of his country's midfield throughout the tournament.

He has now retorted to his critics. On Nicolas Otamendi's Instagram live after La Albiceleste's win, De Paul said:

“Whoever doubted me, suck my dick.”

De Paul, along with Enzo Fernandez, was reliable for La Albiceleste throughout the course of the tournament. Fernandez even won the young player of the tournament award for his spectacular performances.

The Atletico Madrid player started all seven games for his side and played a major role in linking the midfield with the forwards. He has won more than four duels on an average per game at the World Cup along with one interception and 1.6 tackles.

FIFA World Cup pundit claimed he might have trouble sleeping after Argentina's win

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winners Arrive to Buenos Aires

Argentina fans were ecstatic after La Albiceleste won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their excitement is quite understandable given the fact that Lionel Messi and Co. brought an end to the country's 36-year-long drought.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was one of the pundits present in Qatar. He feels that the pundits might have trouble getting a good sleep at night after Argentina's victory.

The reason behind Keane's comments was the loud celebration from Argentine fans. He said (via Mirror):

"The only problem for us now, our hotel tonight. They've been singing every night for the last two and a bit weeks. It will be a late night but their fans have been superb throughout the tournament.

"They turned up in numbers, even after the setback in the first game, they stayed behind them and you can't begrudge their supporters for the bit of glory that they're getting today. They stuck with their team. Fantastic."

Messi was Argentina's best player in Qatar. He scored seven goals and three assists, including two in the final. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar was awarded the Golden Ball for his achievements.

Messi, however, lost out to his club teammate Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race. The French international scored eight goals during the Qatar showpiece, including a hat-trick in the final.

