“Whoever loves football will love Messi” - Manchester United superstar makes incredible Lionel Messi admission

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has given a glowing verdict on his former El Clasico rival Lionel Messi.

Messi, 36, and Casemiro, 31, clashed for six years at the height of the El Clasico rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid. It's a rarity that players from either side will praise one another but the Brazilian has done just that.

The Manchester United midfielder has insisted that if you are a football fan then you should be a fan of Lionel Messi. He talked up the Argentine icon's legendary career with both his national team and Barca, telling Luiz Castro (via Albiceleste Talk):

“Messi made an era and he was always competitive with Barcelona and Argentina, there was no way out."

Messi became a Blaugrana icon during his 16 seasons at Camp Nou, bagging 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games across competitions. He won four Champions Leagues, 10 La Liga titles, and seven Copa del Rey trophies.

The Manchester United midfielder continued by expressing his admiration for the legendary forward:

“Whoever loves football will love Messi. It was a pleasure to play against him. He is someone who needs no comment you can only admire.”

Casemiro came up against Messi 13 times in La Liga, winning five of those games with Madrid. The Argentine was a constant menace for Los Blancos during his time in Catalonia and the Brazilian evidently holds him in high regard.

Lionel Messi sealed his legacy at the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year. He captained Argentina to glory in Qatar, bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games.

Casemiro's Brazil were regarded as the favorites heading into the tournament. However, Messi's magic once again took hold as he picked up the competition's Golden Ball for his captivating performances.

Lionel Messi tipped to follow in footsteps of Manchester United legend David Beckham once he retires

Messi has joined Beckham's Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi will be playing at DRV PNK Stadium next season as he has joined MLS side Inter Miami. The Argentine icon's groundbreaking move to the Herons holds similarities to that of David Beckham's move to LA Galaxy in 2007.

The legendary forward is tasked with trying to place MLS among the top leagues in world football. Beckham is a co-owner of Inter Miami alongside Jorge Mas who has backed Messi to replicate the Manchester United icon once he retires. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Messi can turn MLS into one of the two or three biggest leagues in the world."

Mas continued by alluding to the fact that Messi will have a stake in Inter Miami once he retires:

"I think he comes with the desire to leave his mark, and he will be able to do so beyond football. When he retires he will have a stake in the club. I imagine a life after football for Messi very similar to that of David Beckham or Michael Jordan."

Lionel Messi is one of the most successful footballers not only on the pitch but also from a commercial standpoint. Some have questioned his move to the MLS but he will have a burning desire to help American football grow like the Manchester United legend did at Galaxy.

The Argentine great will reportedly earn between $50 million and $60 million per year while at DRV PNK Stadium. He will also take a cut of the profit from Apple TV's broadcasting rights and shirt sales.

