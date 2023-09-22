"Whoever wants it more will take the win" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Arsenal v Tottenham

Dimitar Berbatov reckons it'll be honors even when Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur in the first north London derby of the season on Sunday (September 24).

Both London rivals have made equally impressive starts to the campaign. Mikel Arteta's Gunners have won four of five league games, sitting fourth in the table.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou has overseen a superb start to the season in his first few months as Spurs boss. He won August's Premier League Manager of the Month award and his side are second, with four wins from five games.

It couldn't be more tightly poised between Arsenal and Tottenham ahead of their battle at the Emirates. Berbatov can't separate the two sides although he says that the team that has more desire will win. The former Spurs striker told Metro:

"Any team can win it. It’s a derby, it doesn’t matter where you an in the table. Whoever wants it more will take the win but I think it’ll be a draw. Prediction 2-2."

Arteta's men won both at home and away last season, beating Spurs for the first time at the Lilywhites' new stadium. But they are against a different Tottenham side on this occasion and one that is excelling despite Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich.

Tottenham captain Son Heung Min fires a warning to Arsenal ahead of the NLD

Son talks up Spurs' team spirit ahead of their clash with Arsenal.

Son Heung Min was appointed Spurs captain ahead of the new season with Hugo Lloris out of the first team. The South Korean has flourished in the role, bagging three goals in five league games.

The 31-year-old has shown his leadership and experience with top-notch performances to help Tottenham bounce back from last season's woes. They finished eighth in the league and the attacker failed to impress.

Son is looking forward to facing Arsenal in the first north London derby of the season. He claims that the Gunners won't want to face his side (via The Times):

"Arsenal won’t want to face us at this time. Everyone is running for each other, everyone is fighting for each other. If someone comes off, you give a hand off and everyone is happy to do that. That makes us really strong as a team.”

The South Korea international isn't the only Tottenham player shining this season. Postecoglou's side have been buoyed by the signing of James Maddison who has two goals and two assists in six games across competitions. Yves Bissouma has refound the form that led to Spurs paying Brighton & Hove Albion £25 million last year.