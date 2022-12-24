An Argentina fan named Noe has gained fame after being captured on camera exposing her breasts at the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

Noe has since become a famous figure on Instagram, where she often showcases her globe-trotting lifestyle with a penchant for glamour. Her bold move in Qatar, alongside her friend Milubarbiie who also went topless, was picked up by television cameras, making them instant celebrities.

However, their actions put them at risk of arrest and even a lengthy prison sentence in Qatar, where public nudity is strictly prohibited. Women are also forbidden from wearing revealing clothing in public.

Initially, with the two women not being identified, there were concerns that they had faced serious legal consequences following the FIFA World Cup final. However, Noe broke her silence to report that she had returned home safely. She shared a photo of herself and her friend topless with the Argentina flag in body paint on her Instagram, stating (via FoxSports):

“PS whoever is world champion celebrates as they want.”

She also shared news stories, pictures, and videos of herself and her friend following the events that occurred at the final.

Croatia model Ivana Kroll also showcased her stunning figure at FIFA World Cup in Qatar

According to Marca, Croatian model Ivana Knoll traveled to Qatar to support her country's national team in the FIFA World Cup.

For the game against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium, she wore a dress with Croatian colors and covered her head, but also had a plunging neckline. For the match against Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium, she wore a short, low-cut dress that bared her shoulders and showcased her body. Knoll's attire notably challenged the strict dress codes for women in Qatar, but she did not face any known consequences for her clothing choices.

Knoll, who was born in Germany but moved to Croatia at a young age, is a former Miss Croatia and owns a swimsuit and bikini business which she models for.

Poll : 0 votes