One of Arsenal's 'Invincibles', Gilberto Silva believes his former team have looked good this season. However, he disagreed with former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger's opinion that the team can fight for the Premier League title.

The north London giants currently lead the league standings with nine wins and 27 points from their opening 10 matches. They are four clear of their closest challengers, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

When asked if Mikel Arteta's team could go all the way, Wenger responded (as quoted by football.london):

"There is no completely dominating team this season, and Arsenal has a chance with the potential that is there. We used to be in the top four, and why not again? You cannot even rule out the fact that they can fight for the title, and hopefully, they can do it."

However, one of his former players in Silva has voiced his doubts about the legendary French manager's statement. The Brazilian, who played 243 times for the Gunners between 2002 and 2008, said (as quoted by football.london):

"I think it is a bit early to say they are title challengers, but they are in a good situation. I think it is important to compare the last few seasons at this stage when they were in a very different situation. The table as it stands looks very nice, and I hope they keep it that way."

Silva believes the weeks before the teams break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup could be vital to Arsenal's title hopes:

"The next couple of weeks will be crucial for them until the break and the World Cup. I think it is important to keep this good run, at least until they stop for the World Cup and to try to make sure they remain in first position."

He concluded by stating that maintaining their advantage will not be easy given the caliber of teams in the Premier League:

"If they can keep the distance from Manchester City, that will be fantastic. Because as we know, City are a very good team despite the fact they lost against another big team in Liverpool. They can be very dangerous for the remainder of the season.

"But it is important for Arsenal to continue at the top. Because when they come back for the second round of the competition, it is not going to be easy. Maintaining a lead in this league is not easy."

Arsenal look to maintain brilliant run of domestic form against Southampton

Arsenal had to work hard to secure all three points and extend their lead atop the Premier League standings last weekend. The Gunners were second-best for much of their visit to Leeds United, but came away from Elland Road with a 1-0 win.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Now we're going home We held onNow we're going home We held on 💪Now we're going home 🙌 https://t.co/jHJY3rdsgy

Mikel Arteta's side will now look for a more thorough performance when they take on Southampton at the Emirates on October 23. The Saints are currently 18th in the league, having won just two of their opening 10 matches.

Prior to that, Arsenal will take on PSV Eindhoven in a rescheduled UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday (October 20). The Gunners are currently top of their Europa League table with nine points from three games.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes