Why has Aleksandar Mitrovic received an 8-match ban? Fulham star's suspension after pushing referee against Manchester United explained

Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic has been slapped with an eight-match ban for his actions in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Manchester United. Mitrovic shoved the referee during the 3-1 loss and was sent off as a result.

The Cottagers were reduced to nine men during the match. Despite taking an early lead, they succumbed to defeat.

Mitrovic has been handed a three-game ban for the sending off and a further three-game ban for the reason he was sent off, which was pushing the referee. He also received a two-game suspension for using improper language after being sent off.

The defeat to Manchester United marked an end to Fulham's run in the FA Cup. The Red Devils, meanwhile, proceeded to the semi-finals and will face Brighton & Hove Albion next.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised Luke Shaw

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw recently extended his stay at the club until 2027. Manager Erik ten Hag heaped praise on the left-back.

Shaw has been a crucial player under Ten Hag this season and the Dutch manager had nothing but praise for the player as he said (via United's official website):

"[He's had a] great, great season so far, [he's made] great progress, so I think it's really good news for United that he stays playing for United."

He added:

"I think it tells everything, he's the best left full-back in the UK. You see it also in the England team, he is performing so well there as well. So we are really happy that he extended his contract and that he stays longer with us and is going with us in this project and in this journey."

Ten Hag further said:

"We have high ambitions and we need Luke Shaw to fulfil those ambitions."

Shaw, meanwhile, said:

"From my perspective, I think the club is going in the right direction and I'm sure everyone can see that, I have big ambitions to stay here and win titles with this new manager and his new ideas. I'm really looking forward to it."

United will next play Brentford in the Premier League on April 5.

Poll : 0 votes