"Why is he allowed to break the rules and no one else is?" - Richard Keys rips into Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for 'endangering' well-being of players

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has launched a scathing attack on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for spending a significant amount of time outside the technical area.

Arsenal suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of Manchester United on Sunday (September 4). The Red Devils continued their fine form under Erik ten Hag, beating the table-toppers 3-1 at home.

Manchester United summer recruit Antony opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half. Bukayo Saka nullified the goal at the one-hour mark, but a brace from Marcus Rashford sunk Arteta's side.

The match at Old Trafford was not short of talking points, including the decision to overrule Gabriel Martinelli's goal. Keys' major concern, though, was the fact that Arteta spent a significant amount of time outside the technical area.

Keys believes Arteta is endangering the well-being of the players by staying on the touchline. The BeIN Sports presenter also suggested that there is a bias towards the Spaniard, claiming he is 'allowed to break the rules'. He wrote on his blog:

"When is somebody going to tell Arteta he’s endangering the well-being of players by marching up and down the touchline? The technical area is placed away from the pitch for a reason."

"Someone is going to get badly injured if they crash into him. Why is he allowed to break the rules and no one else is? He spent most of the afternoon [at Old Trafford] here - in front of the 4th official for goodness sake."

Keys had raised the concern during the match between Arsenal and Manchester United on Sunday. Here is what he had to say about it on Twitter:

Richard Keys @richardajkeys Why is Arteta allowed to spend the game on the touch line? Again today - in front of the 4th official as well. Does he has special dispensation? Why is Arteta allowed to spend the game on the touch line? Again today - in front of the 4th official as well. Does he has special dispensation? https://t.co/PYqrpFvb9s

Keys also called out Arsenal boss Arteta last month

This is not the first time Keys has called out Arsenal manager Arteta. The BeIN Sports presenter previously criticized the Spaniard for 'over celebrating' his team's 2-1 win against Fulham and labeled him 'irritiating'. He said:

“Look at the manager. You’re joking! They’re over celebrating this. It’s a 2-1 win against newly promoted Fulham. I don’t understand this. They’ve won nothing. I can’t hide the fact I find him extremely irritating, waving his arms around like a windmill for 90 minutes, as if anybody can hear him.”

Keys received severe backlash for his comments on the Gunners' celebration from fans and pundits. He has thus entered into the bad books of the north London giants and their fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer