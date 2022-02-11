"Why haven't Arsenal gone in and made a bid?" - Jason Cundy urges the Gunners to make a bid for 27-year-old midfielder

Former Chelsea and Tottenham defender Jason Cundy believes Arsenal should make a move for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse. The England international produced an incredible performance in his side's 3-2 victory away at Tottenham Hotspur.

James Ward-Prowse provided two stunning assists for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side on Wednesday night against Antonio Conte's side. The 27-year-old has been in terrific form for the Saints in recent weeks, scoring four goals and providing four assists in his last seven Premier League appearances.

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign a box-to-box midfielder who will add creativity, tenacity and goals to their squad. The Gunners are currently short of options and quality in the center of the park and have therefore been urged to sign James Ward-Prowse by Jason Cundy.

'Why haven't Arsenal gone in and made a bid? I totally agree with you, Ward-Prowse would not look out of play [in a top six side],' Cundy told talkSPORT.

James Ward-Prowse rose through the youth ranks at Southampton before making his debut for the club during the 2011-12 season. The 27-year-old has been a key member of Southampton's starting line-up over the last decade, but has taken his game to the next level in recent years.

Ward-Prowse enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign, scoring eight goals in 38 Premier League appearances. He has continued his good form for Southampton this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 21 league games.

The midfielder's creativity, work-rate, passing ability and dead-ball skills make him the ideal transfer target for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen to sign a top-quality midfielder to partner Thomas Partey. The Spaniard has reportedly lost faith in Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, who has been highly inconsistent this season.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a world-class striker and midfielder

Arteta looks on during the Premier League game against Norwich City

Arsenal's dismal January transfer window has left the club desperately short of options in attack and midfield. The club parted ways with Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by mutual consent but failed to sign an adequate replacement for the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are the only two recognized senior strikers in the club's squad. The duo have scored just three Premier League goals between them this season. They have been linked with moves away from the club as their contracts as set to expire at the end of the ongoing campaign.

The Gunners attempted to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, but the deal failed to materialize as the Serbian opted to join Italian giants Juventus.

The Gunners were also believed to be keen to sign a midfielder and were linked with a move for Lille star Renato Sanches. However, they failed to sign the Portuguese international. Furthermore, the north London club sent Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan to AS Roma until the end of the season. The club are therefore short of options in midfield as well.

Arsenal must prioritize the signing of a world-class striker and midfielder if they are to continue their progress under Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard's side are currently sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table, one point behind fourth-placed West Ham, and also have two games in hand over the Hammers.

