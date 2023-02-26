Why did Arsenal star Gabriel shout at Jorginho during Leicester City win?

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was seen yelling at teammate Jorginho during the team's Premier League match against Leicester City.

The Gunners came away with a narrow 1-0 victory over the Foxes at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, February 25. While the scoreline suggested a close win, the visitors kept the hosts down to just one shot which was off target, giving them an expected goals (xG) figure of just 0.02.

Gabriel was a major reason for their brilliance at the back and he seemingly did everything he could to keep his team engaged on defense throughout. According to football.london, on one occasion, the Brazilian shouted at Jorginho when the latter tried to shoulder the ball to a teammate but gave it away.

The Arsenal centre-back snuffed out the resulting Leicester attack before screaming at the Italian to chest the ball to control it instead.

The report doesn't mention whether the incident took place before or after the Gunners took the lead. Gabriel Martinelli put them ahead less than a minute after half-time, converting Leandro Trossard's assist. Trossard notably had a goal disallowed in the first half.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Jorginho were both brilliant for Arsenal against Leicester City

His momentary lapse aside, Jorginho, who joined from Chelsea last month, enjoyed one of his best matches in an Arsenal shirt against Leicester City on Saturday. The midfielder started once again in place of the injured Thomas Partey and was superb in a game where his side enjoyed 66% possession.

Overall, Jorginho completed 68 of his 86 passes (79% passing accuracy), including all seven of his long-ball attempts. The Italian also won a foul and seven duels, while recording three tackles and an interception as well.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes, as mentioned earlier, was a key part of the Gunners' water-tight backline.

He recorded a joint game-high five clearances (matched by Ben White) as well as an interception and two tackles. The Brazilian also won all of his duels and completed 83% of his 58 attempted passes.

Both Gabriel and Jorginho played a key role in ensuring Arsenal once again went five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. However, Manchester City thumped AFC Bournemouth 4-1 later in the day to get back to within two points of the Gunners having played one game more.

