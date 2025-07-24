Why did Arsenal vs AC Milan pre-season clash go into penalty shootout despite Gunners' 1-0 win at full time? 

Arsenal defeated AC Milan 1-0 in the normal time of their pre-season friendly in Singapore on Wednesday, July 23. Bukayo Saka scored the lone goal of the match in the second half, but the two sides still faced off in a penalty shootout after the game.

According to a report in GOAL, Arsenal and AC Milan had an agreement before the game to have a shootout at the end, regardless of the result in normal time. The idea was to give the two sides a chance to test their penalty takers ahead of the new season.

The decision gave new signing Kepa Arrizabalaga a chance to showcase his talent between the posts. The goalkeeper, who arrived from Chelsea for £5 million in the summer, managed to make three impressive saves in the shootout.

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, Arsenal teenager Marli Salmon put his effort wide in sudden death, and AC Milan made the most of their chance. The Italian side's 17-year-old star, Christian Comotto, scored from the spot to seal a 6-5 win for them.

Apart from Kepa, the game also saw Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi make their debuts for the club. The former Brentford captain was named in the starting XI, while Zubimendi came off the bench in the second half.

Mikel Arteta comments on Bukayo Saka's performance in Arsenal's win over AC Milan

Mikel Arteta was delighted to see Bukayo Saka get on the scoresheet to help Arsenal win 1-0 against AC Milan. Saka missed 19 matches for the Gunners last season with a hamstring injury, and Arteta stated that Arsenal have pushed him to be in the best shape possible this summer.

Speaking to the media after the game, Arteta said (via Football London):

"We're all very happy with the performance, especially with the attitude, quality and domination that we showed throughout the game and obviously to win as well. Regarding the individuals, a lot of them showed that they are ready and at really a good level. Bukayo is one of them."

"We have pushed him through the summer to catch up on a lot of things that he had to to give himself the best chance to exploit his qualities better and more highlighted and with more impact every time physically he's at the highest level."

The Gunners face Newcastle United, Tottenham and Villarreal next before taking on Athletic Club in the Emirates Cup. Arteta's side start their 2025/26 Premier League campaign with a trip to Old Trafford as they take on Manchester United on August 17.

