Why is Barcelona vs Real Madrid called El Clasico?

Spanish heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of the biggest clubs in world football. Whenever they lock horns with each other, the occasion is celebrated as 'El Clasico'. The Spanish term translates to "The Classic" in English, but the meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid is more than what the name suggests.

While the origins of the name can be traced back to Argentina, where matches between Boca Juniors and River Plate were addressed similarly, El Clasico gained worldwide attention in Spain. Traditionally, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been clubs with strong political backgrounds. In fact, many people believe that these political roots have added substantially to the intense rivalry between the clubs.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and the factors that bind El Clasico

Real Madrid, situated in the Spanish capital, represents the elite population of the country. The Los Blancos are considered royalty with strong, deep-rooted Spanish nationalism and conservatism.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are the exact opposite. The Catalan club are identified as rebels by their counterparts owing to their fight to establish Catalonia as an independent nation. Notably, the region was also at the forefront in terms of ushering in republicanism in Spain.

These factors, coupled with the cities being home to two of the biggest clubs in world football, gave birth to the El Clasico as we know it today. While in literal terms it only means a football match equivalent to a classic, there is a whole new layer beneath the surface. It is entangled deep within the political roots of the Iberian nation.

As such, more often than not, when Barcelona and Real Madrid meet on the pitch, it is not just purely about football. El Clasico is also a clash of two ideologies, entirely different but brewing within the same pot.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid act as the perfect medium for people to identify themselves with their respective ideologies. The fierce nature of the divide can be best explained by taking into account what followed after the transfers of Alfredo Di Stefano and Luis Figo. From fans to board members, the two sects have always been at loggerheads and crossing the El Clasico divide is nothing but a cardinal sin.

More than 500 kms separate the cities of Barcelona and Madrid, but even then El Clasico is on a different pedestal compared to the other derbies, which are mostly local.

The spotlight is set to be on protagonists Barcelona and Real Madrid in the greatest act in world football come Sunday. Irrespective of their current financial predicament and remarkable fall from grace, El Clasico is still arguably the greatest game on the planet. For Catalonia, for Madrid, this is not just "The Classic".

