“Why is he not in the bench”, “Any problem?” - Barcelona fans baffled with Hansi Flick not including star player in squad to face Osasuna 

Fans reacted as striker Robert Lewandowski was conspicuous by his absence in Barcelona's matchday squad for their La Liga home game with Osasuna on Saturday (March 8). The 36-year-old has been a key player this season.

In 38 games across competitions, Lewandowski has bagged a rich haul of 34 goals and three assists. That includes 21 strikes and two assists in 25 outings in La Liga, where Hansi Flick's side top the pile, a point clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid (56) after 26 games.

Having won their last six league outings to surge to the top, Barca will have to look to extend that streak without Lewandowski, elicitng reactions from fans.

"Where is Lewa? Why is he not on the bench," one tweeted.

"Any problem with Lewy? He's not on the bench either," chimed in another.

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one posting:

"Where is Lewa?"

Another commented:

"Where is Lewandowski?!?!?"

One tweeted, albeit sarcastically:

"Thanks for not starting Lewandowski"

Apart from his La Liga exploits, Lewandowski has also netted nine times in as many outings in the UEFA Champions League, where Barca beat Benfica 1-0 away in the Round of 16 first leg.

Why Robert Lewandowski is absent in Barcelona's matchday squad for Osasuna clash?

Barcelona striker Robert Lewnadowski

As per journalist Adria Abets (via Barca Blaugranes), Robert Lewandowski is not in Barcelona's matchday squad for the weekend La Liga clash with Osasuna due to 'physical discomfort'.

The publication has reported that the Pole reported to the team hotel in the morning but left, as he was feeling exhausted and not in an optimum physical condition.

Lewandowski has scored in five of his last six La Liga outings for Barca, who have won all the games, four of them without conceding. It's pertinent to note that the Pole played 78 minutes in the aforementioned Champions League win at Benfica in midweek, having netted nine times in seven group phase matches.

