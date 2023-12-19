“Why he does not benefit from Cristiano Ronaldo and learn from him” - Al-Nassr star’s form questioned by ex-Saudi Arabia hero

Saudi Arabia icon Mohammad Al-Deayea recently criticized Al-Nassr goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi for his poor form, questioning why he doesn't learn from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently one of the most in-form players in the world. Despite being 38 and entering the twilight years of his legendary career, Ronaldo has plundered 20 goals and provided 10 assists in 22 appearances across all competitions. He has also scored 50 goals for Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team in 2023, showing he can still operate at the highest level.

Cristiano Ronaldo's feats have aided Al-Nassr to challenge for the Saudi Pro League title this season. Tey are currently second in the standings with 37 points from 16 games, 10 points behind rivals Al-Hilal with a game in hand.

Unfortunately, some Al-Nassr stars have struggled with poor form recently, including Nawaf Al-Aqidi. The 23-year-old shot-stopper has only kept six clean sheets in 22 appearances this season. He has also conceded six goals in his three games and has failed to look convincing between the sticks.

Al-Deayea criticized Al-Aqidi, saying (via @NewsNow4Sports):

“Nawaf Al-Aqidi’s level is declining. I would like to know why he does not benefit from Cristiano Ronaldo and learn from him.”

Al-Nassr are reportedly open to selling veteran goalkeeper David Ospina in the January transfer window. This move could potentially make space for the Knights of Najd to recruit a new international shot-stopper if Al-Aqidi's form doesn't improve in the coming weeks.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as he becomes the most searched athlete of all time in Google history

Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo reacted on X (formerly Twitter) after he was named the most searched athlete of all time in Google history. The Portugal superstar beat the likes of Lionel Messi and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to earn the coveted title.

Ronaldo posted:

"Grateful to be honored as the most searched athlete in @google history"

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the most popular footballer of all time, boasting more than 615 million followers on Instagram - making him the most-followed celebrity on the app.

Furthermore, his records on the pitch speak for itself. Ronaldo is the highest goal-scorer of all time, netting 869 goals and registering 248 assists in 1201 appearances across all competitions for club and country, winning 35 trophies in the process.