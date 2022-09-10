"Why should black & brown mourn?" - Ex-England international lands himself in hot water for controversial tweet after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Former England international Trevor Sinclair has found himself in the midst of a controversy following a now-deleted tweet about Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday.

The British monarch passed away at the age of 96 and holds the prestigious distinction of being the longest-reigning monarch in the country's long history.

While an outpouring of grief has been seen in England and many other parts of the world following her passing, Sinclair did not feel the same emotion and shared his opinion on Twitter (via Express):

"Racism was outlawed in England in the 60’s & its been allowed to thrive so why should black & brown mourn!! #queen.”

His employers, however, did not hesitate to distance themselves from his opinions, with talkSPORT releasing a statement and indicating that they are trying to contact the former player. The sports outlet responded to Sinclair’s comments, stating on their Twitter account:

“We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account. talkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter.”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Trevor Sinclair will not be on air while we carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstances and timing of his tweet.



While we respect the right of Trevor Sinclair to express his opinion on his personal twitter account, talkSPORT does not endorse the tweet.

TalkSPORT also made the decision to suspend Trevor Sinclair, stating that the former West Ham player would not be on air during their investigation of his tweet:

"Trevor Sinclair will not be on air while we carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstances and timing of his tweet. While we respect the right of Trevor Sinclair to express his opinion on his personal twitter account, talkSPORT does not endorse the tweet."

Simon Jordan expresses disappointment following Trevor Sinclair's deleted tweet

Simon Jordan @Sjopinion10



I’m really not sure that is an appropriate thought , let alone tweet .



I'm really not sure that is an appropriate thought , let alone tweet .

The country has lost a very significant person and respect and value should be the over riding sentiments not division !

Simon Jordan has often been on air with Sinclair at talkSPORT, with the duo consistently discussing football as colleagues. However, Jordan expressed his disappointment regarding the tweet made by the former England international (via Express):

"I'm not an apologist for Trevor Sinclair, he will have come from a background in his life where he would have been faced with things painted on walls like no blacks, no dogs, no Irish.

"But to put a tweet up like that when a unique moment has happened in the country disappointed me greatly. It's not where Trevor Sinclair should want to be, he's a better man than that."

It is uncertain as to whether talkSPORT will work with Sinclair in the future. However, it is safe to assume that he will not be featured as an analyst on their programming in the foreseeable future.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat