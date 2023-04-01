Why is Bukayo Saka not starting for Arsenal? Arteta explains decision as impressive 54-game run comes to an end

Bukayo Saka could only make the bench for Arsenal's Premier League home clash against Leeds United. The match marks the Gunners' first following the international break.

Prior to the Leeds game, Saka had started 54 consecutive league games for the Gunners. However, Mikel Arteta explained ahead of the Leeds clash that the youngster was unable to train the day before. The Spaniard, however, said that Saka might be introduced to the game at some point in time.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 ahead of the game, Arteta said (via Mirror):

"He was unable to train yesterday, He's feeling a little better today. We might still see him at some point."

Former full-back Bacary Sagna was also worried about Saka's absence as he told The Games Cabin:

"He [Saka] has been the best player in the Premier League this season. Many of the players in Arsenal’s team deserve massive credit as they’ve been really solid but I believe the way that Bukayo has been improving, the way he’s been attacking, the way he’s been creating and scoring goals has been really important for the team."

Saka has been quite phenomenal for the Gunners this season. He is one of the main reasons why Arteta's team are currently the leaders of the Premier League. In 38 games, the 21-year-old has scored 13 goals and has provided 10 assists.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praises Bukayo Saka's humility

Saka has achieved phenomenal success at a tender age. Hence, there is a lot of hype around him.

It's difficult for any player not to let the hype get to their heads. Arteta, however, is confident that Saka's humility will allow him not to get distracted. Speaking to reporters ahead of the Leeds United clash, Arteta said:

“He’s so humble. He knows where this is coming from and he knows it’s like a cloud, here one moment and gone tomorrow. So keep your eyes open and be alert because this industry is very tough."

He added:

“He’s going to have to deal with the expectations of the media, with attention on the pitch. When you want to fulfil a role like the one he has at the moment, you need to be capable of doing that. We have to help him."

Arsenal will look to restore their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points with a win against Leeds United.

