"Why buy him if he doesn't play?", "Amorim is getting sacked tonight" - Fans react as Manchester United star left out of XI for Burnley clash

By Silas Sud
Modified Aug 30, 2025 13:36 GMT
Manchester United fans have reacted on X

Manchester United fans on X (formerly Twitter) were left fuming after Ruben Amorim excluded Benjamin Sesko from his starting XI to face Burnley. The two sides are set to face off in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 30.

Altay Bayindir starts in goal for Manchester United. Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, and Amad Diallo make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, while Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Mason Mount start up front to complete the starting XI.

With Rasmus Hojlund being linked with a move to Napoli this summer, the Red Devils signed Benjamin Sesko as their new striker from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of €76.5 million on August 9. However, the 22-year-old has yet to start a Premier League game this season, with Amorim preferring Mount as a false nine.

The latter has yet to register a goal contribution in the league across his two starts to date. Manchester United fans have been left unimpressed by Amorim's decision, with one claiming the latter could get sacked tonight:

"No Sesko no Dorgu, amorim is getting sacked tonight."
Another fan has questioned why the Red Devils signed Sesko:

"Why buy Sesko if he doesn’t play? I really like Ruben but he is being too stubborn!"
Other fans reacted below:

"I honestly wouldn't be surprised if Burnley embarrassed them" - Chris Sutton makes scoreline prediction for Manchester United vs Burnley PL clash

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Manchester United to defeat Burnley 1-0 in their upcoming Premier League fixture. However, he admitted he wouldn't be surprised if the visitors pulled an upset, given the Red Devils' recent form.

Ruben Amorim and Co. have been poor this season, losing 1-0 to Arsenal before drawing 1-1 against Fulham in the league. They then crashed out of the EFL Cup after losing to League Two outfit Grimsby Town on penalties in the second round (August 27).

Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"I haven't got a clue with this one, nothing would surprise me. I don't think there'll be a lot of goals in this game, but surely Manchester United need to bounce back with some kind of statement?
"It's a bad week for United. They were played off the park by Grimsby in the first half and were ultimately humiliated. I know Ruben Amorim made eight changes but he threw the big guns on in the end and you don't know what sort of impact that loss will have across the club."
He added:

"After Grimsby, I think Amorim is under huge pressure. Burnley will be stubborn and resolute, and they do carry an attacking threat. Will Manchester United find a way? Something's telling me to pick United to win but I honestly wouldn't be surprised if Burnley embarrassed them."

The Red Devils are the statistical favorites to secure the three points. They have lost just one of their last 25 home fixtures against Burnley in all competitions, winning 15 and drawing nine.

Edited by Silas Sud
