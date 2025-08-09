“Why can’t I dream of winning it one day?” - Barcelona midfielder talks about Ballon d'Or ambition

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has admitted that he dreams about winning the Ballon d'Or. The Spaniard claimed that Manchester City star Rodri winning the award last year showed that midfielders need to be valued more in the game.

Speaking to France Football, Pedri said that the Ballon d'Or often goes to the forwards, implying that it overlooks the efforts of the others on the pitch. The Barcelona star added that he was not qualified enough to speak and trusts those who cast the votes. He said (via Barca Universal):

"The Ballon d’Or often goes to forwards, but Rodri's award shows that the role of midfielders needs to be valued more. Why can't I dream of winning it one day? But I'm not the one who decides who is the best. There are people more qualified to judge, especially those who vote for individual awards."

Pedri also spoke to L'Equipe about his Ballon d'Or ambition and revealed that he wanted to finish higher than his 2021 ranking, when he finished 24th. He said:

"We had a fantastic season, and I think I performed at a good level. I hope to achieve a better ranking in the Ballon d’Or than I did in 2021."

The Barcelona star did not make it to the Top 30 last year, but is touted to be among the top 10 this year after an impressive season under Hansi Flick. His teammates, Lamine Yamal and Raphiha, have been backed for the award, but face competition from Vitinha, Ousmane Dembele, and Nuno Mendes, PSG stars after their European treble-winning season.

Barcelona star admitted Ballon d'Or dream earlier this year

Barcelona star Pedri spoke to Catalunya Radio in April this year and admitted that he dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or. He claimed that Rodri winning the award last year has inspired him, and said (via GOAL)

"Since Rodri won it, it's shown that a player who runs the midfield and dictates the tempo and the rhythm of the game can win a Ballon d’Or. It's always been a dream of mine to lift the Ballon d’Or. But right now, there's a month to go, and the focus is on the team - on winning the three trophies, which is what really matters and once that month's over, we'll see if we can start talking about things like that."

Pedri has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or this year along with three of his Barcelona teammates. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal have also made the Top 30.

