Why has Cody Gakpo withdrawn from the Netherlands squad? Report details reason behind the Liverpool star's exit

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has pulled out of the Netherlands squad due to a virus outbreak in the camp, according to a club statement.

Gakpo, 23, was called up for international duty alongside his club teammate Virgil van Dijk ahead of the ongoing international break. He was likely to lead the line for his team in their 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers against France and Gibraltar on March 24 and March 27, respectively.

However, the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) announced on Thursday (March 23) that five members had been allowed to leave the team due to illness. Matthijs de Ligt, Sven Botman, Joey Veerman, and Bart Verbruggen are the four other stars apart from the Reds attacker.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Newcastle's Sven Botman and Liverpool's Cody Gakpo have withdrawn from the Netherlands training camp this morning due to a virus.



Newcastle's Sven Botman and Liverpool's Cody Gakpo have withdrawn from the Netherlands training camp this morning due to a virus.https://t.co/WiFrycQfrU

Later on, a club statement confirmed Gakpo's withdrawal, explaining:

"Cody Gakpo has withdrawn from international duty with the Netherlands amid the current March international break. The forward had joined up with his country, though has now departed due to illness, as confirmed by the Dutch Football Association. He was included for his nation's 2024 European Championship qualifiers against France and Gibraltar, but will now recover away from the squad."

Gakpo, who secured a winter switch to Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £37 million, will be assessed before being allowed to return to training. The Reds players not on international duty will regroup at AXA Training Centre at the start of next week ahead of their Premier League away clash against Manchester City.

Gakpo, who registered 30 goal-involvements in 24 games across all competitions for PSV this season, has scored four goals in 14 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side so far.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Enjoy every angle of Cody Gakpo's goal against Manchester United, presented by "I think the most beautiful one was the second one."Enjoy every angle of Cody Gakpo's goal against Manchester United, presented by @Sonos "I think the most beautiful one was the second one." Enjoy every angle of Cody Gakpo's goal against Manchester United, presented by @Sonos 🎥 https://t.co/Ny3iTnJ3zw

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez pulls out of Uruguay duty due to ankle issue: Reports

According to El Observador, Liverpool summer signing Darwin Nunez has pulled out of international duty with Uruguay due to an ankle problem. The cut on his leg was reported to the national team authorities by the Reds.

The Uruguay Football Federation (AUF) released a statement, reading:

"Darwin Nunez will not participate due to injury and instead, the interim technical director of the Uruguayan team, Marcelo Broli, called Jonathan Rodríguez. Uruguay will face the local team on March 24 at the National Stadium in Japan and four days later, on the 28th, they will play at the Seoul World Cup Stadium against South Korea."

Nunez, who joined Liverpool from Benfica for £64 million last summer, has scored 14 goals and laid out four assists in 33 matches so far.

Poll : 0 votes