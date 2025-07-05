Why did Cristiano Ronaldo not attend Diogo Jota's funeral? Portugal captain's absence explained in report

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was a notable absentee as Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva were laid to rest on Saturday, July 5. The football world was sent into shock when Jota and his brother died in a car crash on Thursday, July 3, in Spain.

Most of Jota's Liverpool teammates and several Portugal teammates attended his funeral at the Igreja Matriz church in Gondomar, near Porto. Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson were seen carrying red floral tributes into the church.

Portugal internationals like Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Nelson Semedo, Jota Silva and others were present inside the Chapel of the Resurrection. Jota's best friend, Portugal teammate and former Wolves teammate Neves also carried Jota's coffin into the church.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's highest appearance maker and record goalscorer, was not among the mourners at the church. Many expected the Portugal skipper to attend the funeral but the Al-Nassr superstar did not travel to his homeland.

As claimed by The Mirror, Ronaldo decided against joining the mourning as he did not want the media attention away from Jota. The 40-year-old reportedly believes that his attending the funeral might have overshadowed Jota's last journey in a tiny town like Gondomar.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared his shock and grief on social media when the news of Diogo Jota's passing came out on Thursday, July 3. The Portugal captain wrote on Instagram:

"It doesn't make sense. We were just together in the national team, and you had just gotten married. To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota have shared the pitch on 32 occasions for Portugal till date and have had seven joint goal participations. They won two UEFA Nations Leagues together, including the recently concluded 2024-25 edition.

When Diogo Jota shared his favourite Cristiano Ronaldo moment

Late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota once named his favourite moment involving his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva passed away in a car crash in Spain on Thursday, July 3.

As the football world mourns the passing of the versatile Portuguese forward, his favourite moment involving Cristiano Ronaldo has resurfaced. The former Wolves attacker named Ronaldo's hat-trick against Switzerland in the Nations League semi-final 2019 as his favourite memory involving the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Diogo Jota said:

"My favorite moment with Cristiano? When he led us to the NL final, he scored a hat-trick in the match against Switzerland. This was a moment when I was a child, I watched you, and now I watch you and I'm on your team."

Diogo Jota was an unused substitute in that game as Ronaldo's hat-trick secured a 3-0 win. Portugal went on to win the Nations League with a 1-0 win against the Netherlands in the final.

