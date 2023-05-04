Why did Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk break up? Report highlights incident involving Al-Nassr superstar's mum's 60th birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly called it quits with Irina Shayk after she refused to come to his mother's 60th birthday. The incident took place in December 2014 when the Al-Nassr star arranged for a party on New Year's Eve.

The sources close to the footballer via TheThings claim that Ronaldo felt like his girlfriend was insulting his mother and could not forgive the supermodel. The former Manchester United star has always been close to his mother, and their bond grew stronger after his father passed away in 2005.

However, Irina has denied rumors of insulting Ronaldo's mother and rebuffed claims that her not attending the party led to their breakup. The sources close to her added that the supermodel worked hard to get close to the footballer's family and never insulted them.

Irina Shayk hinted at Cristiano Ronaldo cheating on her

Irina Shayk has hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo cheated on her and that was the main reason for their breakup. The supermodel repeatedly claimed that she was looking to be with someone who was faithful and did not keep secrets from their partner.

Speaking to Spanish magazine Hola back in 2015, Irina said:

"Of course I prefer to be with someone, but with the right someone. It's very simple. You have to be faithful to your other half and not have secrets. That's my rule. He's got to be kind, amusing and honest and he's got to know how to treat a woman. And he's also got to be faithful."

She added:

"My ideal man is faithful, honest and a gentleman who knows how to treat women. I don't believe in men who make us feel unhappy, because they're boys not men. I thought I had once found the ideal man but it didn't turn out that way. I think a woman feels ugly when she's got the wrong man at her side. I've felt ugly and insecure."

Shayk continued:

"Relationships are hard so you have to know what type of man you want by your side and what their values are, what is important in his life. If you stay with someone it's because you're walking in the same direction and you're both looking for the same thing. Both should share the same concept of what a relationship means and the same energy to believe in a monogamous relationship."

Cristiano Ronaldo is now in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez, while Irinia dated Bradley Cooper and broke up in 2019.

